Where to buy the best fans online for delivery including Argos and B&M

WITH parts of the UK still locked in a week-long heatwave, shoppers are rushing to buy fans in an attempt to keep cool at home.

Most retailers stock fans at this time of year – although demand in the last few weeks has been high, so some are out of stock.

We’ve rounded up the best places to buy fans on the internet – and how to get them delivered fast.

If you are out and about and want to keep cool, then a handheld fan is probably your best option.

Promising you an instant breeze of up to three metres, this little fan is one of the more powerful on the market.

It also has a handy wrist strap, making it easy to carry, or hang from somewhere if you are staying in one place.

This product qualifies for free delivery, and you can get it within four or five days, although if you have Amazon Prime it can be delivered the same day.

Although it is only small, John Lewis promises this fan is “surprisingly powerful”, and with three speed settings, you can adjust it depending on your mood.

The handle cleverly incorporates a fold-out stand, so it can be set on your desk or table, or just held in your hand.

The charging cable plugs into a standard USB port and charges within five hours.

John Lewis offers standard delivery within five days for £3.95, or it is free if you are spending more than £50.

This bargain mini fan comes in white, pink, grey or blue and has a two-hour run time, making it perfect for those trips out and about.

At the moment it isn’t available online, but B&M says there may be stock in your local store.

You can find your nearest branch using B&M’s store finder here.

Shoppers have been going mad for this £12.99 fan from Amazon which is designed to be worn around your neck – leaving your hands free to do other things.

The rechargeable battery is built inside the fan and to power it back up, you just need to plug the USB cable, which it comes with, into the fan and then attach it to your phone charger, computer, power bank or car charger.

The fan qualifies for free delivery on Amazon – and the seller estimates that if you order today you will receive it by the weekend.

If you’re still working from home, you might want a desk fan to keep your home office set-up cool.

This smart-looking desk fan is a good size for really keeping you cool in warm weather without taking over your whole desk.

It has three speeds and gets good reviews online.

You can get free standard delivery in three to four days, or you can pay £5 for next day delivery if you need it more quickly.

This cheap and cheerful option is good value compared to some other fans on the market, although at seven inches it is on the small side.

With its adjustable tilt and two speed settings, it will keep you cool as you work.

You can also get your hands on this fan quickly – Argos offers immediate click and collect if your local store has it in stock, or you can choose same day delivery which costs £3.95.

Aldi is releasing this cool retro desk fan in stores from Thursday, August 13, but you can pre-order it today and it will be dispatched by the end of the week.

You can choose from chrome or copper finish, and it has three speeds and oscillates for maximum cooling.

Delivery costs £2.95 or is free if your order is more than £30.

Tower fans have the advantage of cooling more air as they turn, meaning you are likely to get a better breeze. Here are some of the best we’ve found.

This fan will fit neatly into any corner of the room, and provides a constant breeze with a 70 degree oscillation.

It also has a timer so you can set it to turn off after a certain amount of time.

The good news is you can have this fan quickly: you can either order it for next day home delivery, which costs £5 or is free if your order comes to more than £50, or you can arrange to click and collect from your local store if it has it in stock within an hour, which costs nothing.

This fan has three speed settings and a timer, and can be operated via a remote control if you are feeling lazy.

It’s a good price – but be warned, Homebase charges £12 for home delivery on this product, although if you click and collect in store it is free.

As well as having three speeds and a timer function, this fan has a convenient 1.5-metre long cable so you do not have to keep it stood next to a plug socket.

The manufacturers also promise that it operates incredibly quietly, and with three settings you can transform the temperature of your rooms very quickly.

Delivery on this fan costs £4.95, or £5.95 if you want it tomorrow – or click and collect from your local store is free.

