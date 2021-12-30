Which companies should you invest in next year? Stocks to watch in 2022: Which companies should you invest in next year?

Jane Denton gets the scoop on the experts’ top picks – and the reasoning behind them.

Since the start of 2021, no stocks on London’s markets have had significantly different fortunes, but the FTSE 100 index has risen by more than 11%, while the FTSE 250 has risen by more than 12%.

According to some experts, such gains may level off in the coming year.

This year, FTSE 100 companies will pay out £76.9 billion in dividends, up £15.2 billion from the previous year.

In 2022, experts at AJ Bell predict a more modest annual increase of £2.9 billion, or 4%.

Individual stock prices are uncertain, and it’s unclear whether the economy will continue to recover at its current pace, or whether new Covid variants will plunge the country back into a major healthcare crisis.

On the stock market, there will always be winners and losers.

I asked ten brokers and investing platforms to recommend a single top UK stock for 2022.

Andy Bell, the CEO of AJ Bell, has also revealed which stock he is interested in as we enter the new year.

Share price: 9,974.00p; ticker: CRDA

Croda, a global manufacturer of ingredients for fast-growing niche consumer markets and specialist industrial markets, is one company I think will do well in 2022.

In comparison to its peers, the company has been able to flex its financial muscles during the pandemic by investing in new technologies and acquiring Iberchem to bolster its core offering.

Croda is a high-quality company, and I believe investors will be rewarded in the coming years.

Brewin Dolphin investment manager Zoe Gillespie

AHT; share price: 6,372.81p; ticker: AHT

Much of the FTSE 100 has had a good year, but international equipment rental company Ashtead has continued to be a standout performer.

Covid’s sell-off in 2020 resulted in only a brief pause in this strong performer’s long-term rise, while others have struggled to recoup their previous bullish form.

Its focus on the US economy continues to inspire optimism, and even though the outlook is deteriorating, the shares appear to be well-positioned to benefit from continued fiscal stimulus and the overall economy.

