Who is eligible for a ‘holiday stimulus’ payment of up to (dollar)5,980 to be paid out in WEEKS?

HOLIDAY stimulus payments of up to (dollar)5,980 will be distributed in the coming weeks, and here’s who qualifies.

The payments will be made as part of the IRS’ Earned Income Tax Credit, which provides a tax break to low- to moderate-income workers and their families.

If you qualify, you can use the credit to lower your tax bill – and potentially increase your refund.

A low-income couple with two children could receive a 40 percent earnings credit up to (dollar)5,980 as part of the program.

Benefits are primarily aimed at families with children, but low-income childless taxpayers can get up to (dollar)543, or (dollar)1,502 temporarily thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act.

This tax credit is fully refundable, meaning that taxpayers who owe no taxes or owe less than the credit’s value will be paid the credit’s value, or whatever remains of it.

If your income is low to moderate, you can claim the EITC.

If you have children, are disabled, or meet other criteria, the amount of your credit may change.

Because using this credit may affect other government benefits, military and clergy should review our Special EITC Rules.

Income statements, such as W-2s and 1099s, as well as documents showing taxes withheld or money paid to you, as well as any expenses or adjustments to your income, will be required.

Check out the IRS website to see if you qualify.

On December 15, hundreds of students in Atlanta received a surprise holiday stimulus payment of (dollar)6,300.

One Atlanta school has taken steps to ease the burden on its students.

Morehouse School of Medicine provided students with a (dollar)6,300 grant, dubbed a “holiday stimulus check” by some.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the school now has over 750 students enrolled.

The funds come from former President Donald Trump’s first Coronavirus relief package, which he signed into law in March 2020.

The bill included (dollar)14 billion for US colleges and students at the outset, with an additional (dollar)21.2 billion added in January.

The American Resue Plan, which was established in March, added another (dollar)39.6 billion for colleges and students.

According to the Journal-Constitution, Morehouse School of Medicine received (dollar)56.4 million through the plan.

The discovery of the Omicron variant has reignited calls for a new round of stimulus checks.

Three stimulus checks were previously issued to eligible Americans to help with pandemic-related layoffs and boost the economy.

President Joe Biden has yet to make an announcement about a new round of…

