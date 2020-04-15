WHO: US May Face 4th Wave of Coronavirus Outbreak if African Cases Increase

Here’s a piece of possible unfortunate news for the United States of America (USA). World Health Organization (WHO) official recently released a statement saying America may soon face the fourth wave of coronavirus in the country. As explained, a huge domino effect will take place once populated countries in Africa continues to record high cases of the virus. If this continues, the U.S. and even European countries will be in huge trouble.

With over 600,000 cases based on the latest report, the U.S. may face more problems soon in time. As reported via Daily Mail U.K., a WHO expert gave a warning to the country, and even European regions of a possible 4th wave of Coronavirus outbreak happening soon.

Professor Lawrence Gostin, director of the World Health Organisations’ Center on Public Health and Human Rights, explains in a BBC radio program that an ‘avalanche’ might appear soon in the country once sub-Saharan Africa and perhaps the Indian subcontinent will be infected with the deadly virus.

It seemed like a ‘domino effect’ will take place once populated African countries report higher cases of the virus. Gostin predicts that if lower-income countries continue to be faced with virus cases, America and Europe will be majorly affected since continents are ‘interconnected’ to each other.

“Even if the United States and Europe were to get their COVID epidemics under control, if you’ve got COVID rages in other parts of the world, in this interconnected society we live in, it will come back to Europe and the United States. And in fact, I could predict that if it gets out of control in these lower-income countries that we will see in the U.S. and Europe a second, and a third wave, and even a fourth wave of COVID,” warns him. “So we’re truly only as safe as the weakest link in the global chain.”

U.S. no longer supports funding of WHO





U.S. no longer supports funding of WHO

Trump decided on Tuesday, Apr. 14, to halt the funding being released for the World’s health agency. As reported via BBC, the U.S. President accuses WHO of allegedly being biased in China amid the issue. Until the controversies are resolved regarding their partisan relationship with the Asian country, Trump said that he will halt all the fundings that are released for the agency.

“I am directing my administration to halt funding while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus,” Trump told a news conference at the White House on Tuesday.

WHO expert, Gostin, defended his agency and said that this move of the President could have a ‘devastating impact globally’ amid this virus.

