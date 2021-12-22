Why are (dollar)1,200 checks being DELAYED until next year, according to the IRS?

Why are (dollar)1,200 tax refund checks being DELAYED until next year, according to the IRS?

If you’re expecting your tax refund before the holidays, don’t get your hopes up.

The IRS has been working to clear a backlog of errors and amended returns.

This includes 2020 tax returns with Recovery Rebate Credit errors, missing information, or suspected identity theft.

On December 20, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that it will issue another batch of “corrections” under its unemployment compensation exclusion corrections returns section.

While these will be issued before the end of the year, the IRS has stated that it is now “concentrating on more complex returns” and that the process will continue into 2022.

The IRS claims to have 6.2 million unprocessed individual tax returns.

Furthermore, the IRS has issued over 11.7 million refunds totaling $14.4 billion.

Since November, when it sent 430,000 payments totaling more than (dollar)510 million to taxpayers, it has remained at the same amount.

These checks totaled (dollar)1,189 on average.

If you haven’t received your refund yet, the IRS will write you a letter requesting more information.

“Depending on how quickly and accurately you respond, and the ability of IRS staff trained and working under social distancing requirements to complete the processing of your return, resolution of these issues could take 90 to 120 days,” the IRS stated.

The IRS adds that in most cases, no further action is required, but you can use the agency’s “Where’s my refund” tool to check the status.

We explain why your tax return may be smaller when you file in 2022.

In addition, a new change in 2022 will provide more people with a (dollar)2,000 per year tax break.

We also discuss how families with children under the age of 13 may be eligible for a $8,000 stimulus payment.

