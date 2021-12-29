Why are (dollar)1,200 tax refund checks being DELAYED until next year?

If you were hoping to receive your long-awaited tax refund before the end of the year, don’t hold your breath.

The IRS has been working to clear a backlog of errors and amended returns.

This includes 2020 tax returns with Recovery Rebate Credit errors, missing information, or suspected identity theft.

On December 20, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued an update to its operations, stating that it will issue a new batch of “corrections” under the unemployment compensation exclusion corrections returns section.

While these will be issued before the end of the year, the IRS stated that it is now “concentrating on more complex returns” and that the process will continue into 2022.

The IRS has 6.2 million unprocessed individual returns, according to the agency.

In addition, the IRS has issued over 11.7 million refunds totaling $14.4 billion.

This has remained unchanged since November, when it sent 430,000 payments totaling more than (dollar)510 million to taxpayers.

The total amount of those checks was (dollar)1,189.

If you haven’t received your refund yet, the IRS will send you a letter requesting additional information.

“Depending on how quickly and accurately you respond, and the ability of IRS staff trained and working under social distancing requirements to complete the processing of your return, the resolution of these issues could take 90 to 120 days,” the IRS said.

The IRS adds that in most cases, no further action is required, but you can use the agency’s “Where’s my refund” tool to check the status.

We explain why your tax return may be smaller when you file in 2022.

In addition, a new change in 2022 will provide more people with a (dollar)2,000 annual tax break.

We also discuss how families with children under the age of 13 may be eligible for a $8,000 stimulus payment.

