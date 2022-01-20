Why are rising food prices driving UK inflation to new highs, with supermarkets ‘losing customers to hunger’?

Why are supermarkets “losing customers to hunger” as food prices rise, fueling record UK inflation?

According to Iceland’s managing director Richard Walker, supermarkets have no choice but to pass on their rising costs to customers, which has disastrous consequences.

Food and drink prices are rising, driven by supermarkets’ and other grocers’ rising costs, forcing thousands into food banks and causing some to “lose customers to hunger,” according to a supermarket boss.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices contributed far more to the rise in the consumer price index (CPI) than usual, according to the most recent official inflation figures.

While the CPI increased by 5.4 percent, food price inflation increased by 0.2 percentage points (ppts) to a nine-year high of 4.2 percent, accounting for 0.2 percentage points (ppts) of the overall inflation increase of 0.3 percentage points (ppts).

According to Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, many “eye-watering” individual price increases have driven this increase, including a 27.3% year-on-year increase in the cost of margarine, a 13.1% increase in the cost of oil and fats, and a 11.6% increase in the cost of sauces.

In December 2020, a roasting joint of beef cost an average of £8.81 per kg.

It cost £11.33 in December 2021 – £2.52 more, or nearly a third more.

Lamb prices have risen by 8.5 percent, low-fat milk by 8.2 percent, and crisps by 9%.

Lamb prices have risen by 8.5 percent, low-fat milk by 8.2 percent, and crisps by 9%.

It cost £11.33 – £2.52 more in December 2021, or nearly a third more.

These increases are due to a variety of factors, the most significant of which are rising agricultural commodity prices, which include the raw materials used in food manufacturing as well as the costs of processing, packaging, and distribution.

The cost of producing various foods and beverages has increased as a result of rising fuel prices, while supply chain disruption has created bottlenecks in some industries.

“When the price of these necessities rises, it becomes much more difficult for us to cut costs,” Ms Coles explained.

“It’s a far more dramatic change to have to stop buying milk and margarine to cut costs once we’ve traded down brands or gone to a discounter.”

