Why, come rain or shine, solar energy is a safe bet for our carbon future.

Why, rain or shine, solar energy is a sound investment for our carbon future.

Nest announced in October that it had purchased a solar farm site through a partnership with Octopus Renewables.

Regular M4 commuters may have noticed a solar farm near junction 11, just south of Reading.

Look for it the next time you’re passing through.

With 60,000 solar panels covering five football fields, it’s difficult to miss.

Nest (National Employment Savings Trust) and Octopus Renewables announced the purchase of this solar farm site in October.

This multimillion-pound investment has made us very happy.

We’d like to be a part of projects like this because we think they’re good investment opportunities.

This solar farm should excite more than just us at Nest headquarters.

As a result of this agreement, nearly 10 million Nest savers (members) are now proud investors in this solar farm, benefiting from the consistent income it will generate over the next few decades.

We invited a few of our savers to come along and see the solar farm in person to commemorate our investment.

To get a closer look at what their money is doing.

This is the first time we’ve tried a visit like this.

It’s not every day that we get to invest in something tangible, but when we asked Octopus if we could bring a few friends along, they were more than happy to oblige.

According to what Nest savers told us during our visit, it went well.

“I think it’s absolutely incredible,” Astra said.

It was a real eye-opener to be given the opportunity to come and see what Nest is doing to reduce carbon emissions firsthand.

It gives me comfort to know that my funds are being managed responsibly.”

“Being here, hearing it all from the experts themselves has given me assurance that my money is contributing to something that is tangibly helping people while also drawing a consistent profit,” Laurence said.

It’s fantastic to see it in person.”

“I had an excellent visit to the solar farm,” Lewis said.

I’ve never attended one before.

For me, seeing where my money is invested is part of the day’s interest.”

What astonished me.

