Why did coronavirus become the disease of the poor?

The poorest are more exposed to the coronavirus than the rest of the population. Several scientific studies have been conducted to verify this perceptible intuition in many regions of the world.

In France, this hypothesis is obvious in the Seine-Saint-Denis department. This department bordering Paris which experienced the highest peak of mortality linked to covid-19 (+ 63% in March 2020 compared to March 2019) is both one of the most populated and one of the poorest in France is also the one where the number of doctors per inhabitant is the lowest and where the population of foreign origin is the most concentrated. ” Globally, the pandemic has hit French regions much more severely, accumulating a high demographic density, an over-representation of the working class and high income inequalities. “Notes economist Nadine Levratto in a recently published study on territorial inequality in the face of the pandemic. In this case, the regions of Ile de France, Hauts de France and Grand Est are targeted, those which remain in the red zone on the deconfinement map.

Multiple factors make the poorest more vulnerable to the pandemic

Starting with their reduced access to health and their greater exposure to pathologies that worsen morbidity such as hypertension, obesity and diabetes. The most disadvantaged households generally live in narrower dwellings, which favors family propagation. Finally, these poor workers frequently hold jobs incompatible with telework. They therefore found themselves on the front line in commerce, in all personal care structures, or in the delivery of goods. They are the first of the chores in this health disaster and it is often in the course of their work that they have been caught by the coronavirus. This universal observation is declined with peculiarities specific to the socioeconomic history of each country. In the United States, African Americans are much more affected than whites according to the first studies on data by county.

In the UK the affection rate is much higher in the regions which voted in favor of Brexit

The difference is 19% with those who voted against according to the economist Annie Tubadji who had the idea to cross the data on the vote in the referendum with the incidence of coronavirus. These regions are also the most economically disadvantaged. This researcher was also interested in the ethnic profile of British regions: the more multicultural they are, the more they are affected by the pandemic. Impossible in France to do such extensive studies, complain specialists in social epidemiology. Because the data is not available. A serious short-term handicap to stem the pandemic. A more detailed analysis of the affected populations would allow a targeted and therefore more effective approach.

Singapore, which has forgotten the most vulnerable in its prevention campaign, has paid the price: migrants constitute the majority of cases in the second wave of covid-19. The archipelago believed to stem the disease with draconian measures by forgetting to test and protect the pillars of its economic development: migrants, often crowded in dormitories and continuing to carry out their work. In the longer term, the pandemic will exacerbate the inequalities it has revealed in negative. Unless future stimulus policies finally tackle the reduction of inequalities, as all those who leave today exhausted, weakened by confinement and not yet immunized against this coronavirus hope.

