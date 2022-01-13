Why did Taco Bell discontinue the sale of chicken wings?

Taco Bell surprised customers by adding queso seasoned chicken wings to its menus in January 2022.

The fast-food chain, however, removed the option from its menus a week after its debut, shocking hungry customers once more.

Chicken wings were added to Taco Bell’s menu on January 6th.

Customers could purchase five bone-in wings coated in queso seasoning and served with a spicy ranch dipping sauce for (dollar)5.99.

The following week, the item was removed from the menus.

Taco Bell launched its wings in an attempt to attract customers, but it was only a temporary promotion.

The goal of these limited-time marketing offers is to generate excitement and social media buzz so that more people will want to dine at their restaurants.

McDonald’s is famous for its Shamrock Shakes, which are only available for a limited time, just as Starbucks is famous for its holiday cups.

“Having these exclusive products that are only available for a limited time gives people a reason to come to the store,” Alexander Chernev, a marketing professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, previously told CNN Business.

“The brand mantra is consistency,” he continued.

“However, no matter how much you enjoy something, trying something new increases your enjoyment of what you already have.”

Users on social media have had mixed reactions to Taco Bell’s chicken wings since they were released.

“Finna eat some them Taco Bell wings to set my future up, cuz we going hear in 2-3 years that ‘have u or a loved one eaten Taco Bell wings n had stomach issues since? Call 1800theyfuccdup for a settlement today!” one Twitter user joked.

“You won’t get the vaccine, but you’re going to eat some Taco Bell wings?” another added.

Despite the skepticism of some customers, the product received positive feedback from others.

“It’s not bad at all,” one user commented.

“Those taco bell wings were as good as f***,” said another.

Dammit, I’m returning it today.”