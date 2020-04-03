Why did the central bank decide to fix interest rates?

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Egypt decided in its meeting today, Thursday, April 2, 2020 to keep the rates of return on deposits and lending for one night and the price of the main process at the level of 9.25%, 10.25% and 9.75%, respectively, as well as to keep the price of credit and discount at the level of 9.75 %.

The annual rate of urban inflation decreased to 5.3% in February 2020 from 7.2% in January 2020, supported by the positive effect of the base period and the containment of inflationary pressures. The decrease in the annual rate of general inflation was driven by a significant decrease in the annual contribution of food commodities, especially fresh vegetables, while the contribution of non-food commodities remained mostly unchanged. Meanwhile, the annual rate of core inflation fell to 1.9% in February 2020 from 2.7% in January 2020, the lowest rate recorded.

The real GDP growth rate stood at 5.6% during the second half of 2019, which is the same rate recorded during the fiscal year 2018/2019, and the unemployment rate recorded 8.0% during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 7.8% during the third quarter of the year. However, the numbers of workers were recovering for the fourth consecutive quarter.

However, the spread of the Corona virus, as well as the associated containment measures, have caused a great disruption in economic activity and financial markets globally, while global oil prices have witnessed a significant decrease as a result of low demand in addition to lack of agreement between OPEC member states and non-OPEC member states. With regard to further production cuts.

The Central Bank of Egypt has proactively taken a set of measures to support economic activity in all its sectors, especially the public and private business sector and the family sector. The aim of these measures was to give a boost to dependence on local production and maintain low unemployment rates, especially since after taking national economic reform measures, the local economy was in a strong position to withstand shocks. These reforms were reflected in the banking system having high levels of liquidity to meet any challenges.

In light of the foregoing, and after the Monetary Policy Committee in its emergency meeting on March 16, 2020 reduced the basic rates of return by 300 basis points, the Monetary Policy Committee decided that the current rates of return are appropriate at the present time and are consistent with achieving the target inflation rate of 9% (± 3 %) In the fourth quarter of 2020 and price stability in the medium term.

The Monetary Policy Committee will closely follow all economic developments and risk balances and will not hesitate to use all of its tools to support the recovery of economic activity, provided the inflationary pressures are contained.