Why discount carriers like Spirit and Frontier may be neglected in the US airline bailout

US travelers have spent much of the past decade complaining about low-cost airlines that charged low fares but bombarded consumers with fees. Now, the U.S. government may be pushing at least two prominent ultra-low-cost airlines – Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines – into purgatory, if not deliberately.

The CARES Act, signed by President Trump last month, provides grants and loans of up to $ 50 billion to US passenger airlines, which include not only full-service airlines but also discount airlines. However, legislation predominantly prefers larger airlines, and although the U.S. Department of Transportation has had the ability to optimize funding requirements to help smaller airlines, it has not.

The biggest obstacle is that airlines have to fly to most of the domestic markets they served before the Covid 19 pandemic suppressed travel demand. Congress didn’t want airlines to receive billions in government subsidies and then stop providing flight services to people who need them.

The airlines understood the concerns, but expected the Department of Transportation to be lenient and temporarily allow them to drop markets that made no sense in a climate with a 90 percent or more decline in demand.

This week, however, the Department of Transportation has signaled that it will be stingy with exceptions. On Thursday, in one of her first decisions, she refused all but one of Spirit’s exemptions. That said, if Spirit wants the money – and the airline spokesman said – he must continue to fly empty planes from smaller airports.

In a blog post on Friday, analyst Seth Miller criticized the government’s position, saying that DOT requirements “outperform any rational view of minimum connectivity to the national airspace network,” adding, “It is a view that benefits the larger legacy airlines at the expense of.” newer airlines are coming with more flexible flight schedules. “

Two other low-cost airlines – Allegiant Air and Sun County Airlines – also suffer from the same problems.

Injustice to discounters

For a huge global airline, the target requirement is annoying rather than a major obstacle. Some initially asked if the government could force airlines to maintain all routes served before the pandemic, but it is not. As long as airlines keep a flight to any city, they are compliant.

Just look at how easy it is for United Airlines to continue flying to Salt Lake City, one of the smaller stations, and still comply with legal requirements. In good times, United flies from Salt Lake to six hubs, and most cities see several flights a day. United can cut and hold all flights down to one per day, so United can cut 90 percent of its flight schedule and receive $ 5 billion in government aid next month.

But mathematically speaking, Frontier and Spirit cannot reduce 90 percent of flying and still do what the law intended.

This is because both airlines are point-to-point airlines, avoiding huge hubs in favor of non-stop routes where they can make money. Unlike United, which can offer five to 20 flights a day even at smaller stations, Frontier and Spirit may only fly to a city once a day or even a few times a week.

Sacramento is an example of both airlines. If demand had remained strong, Frontier was planning two flights to Sacramento, one to Denver and one to Las Vegas. Government standards require maintaining at least one route that flies at least three days a week.

Spirit had planned to fly three daily trips from Sacramento to Las Vegas this summer. It must also hold a flight at least three days a week, even if it flies empty.

Every airline has many cities like Sacramento. Spirit asked to stop flying to 26 markets, but received one exception because the DOT allowed him to stop flying to an airport in Puerto Rico that is essentially closed. (Not all Spirit requests went to small stations. The airline also wanted to depart from San Francisco and New York airports.)

Frontier requested 35 exceptions, including Albany, New York, Fargo, North Dakota, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Harlingen, Texas and Wichita, Kansas. By early Friday afternoon, the DOT hadn’t decided on its requests, but Frontier’s experience will likely keep most of its service based on Spirit’s experience.

The service request is not the only place where ultra-low-cost carriers may conclude a raw material contract. In good times, Spirit and Frontier saved money by using airport contractors instead of their own employees. However, the government law favors airlines that directly employ workers because the Treasury grants more grants to airlines with higher payrolls, Spirit said in a file.

The story goes on