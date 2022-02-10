Why do unmarried couples need a’mortgage prenup’ when they buy a house together?

Because the love bubble can burst, it’s critical to agree on who pays what legally when buying a home together.

I’d like to share a cautionary but all-too-familiar story with you.

After years of courtship, a friend of mine, who will remain nameless, moved in with his girlfriend.

However, they broke up 18 months later.

His only concerns were a bad back from sleeping on the sofa and finding a new place to live.

His main concern was recouping his investment in the property.

The fight is still going on.

The main reason Jack failed to protect his stake in the house is that discussing the financial implications of a divorce is an uncomfortable topic that many people would rather avoid.

So, let’s do it.

Cohabiting couples are now the fastest growing family type, with the total number rising from 1.5 million in 1996 to 3.5 million in 2020, a 137 percent increase.

In 2020, 18% of cohabiting couples were married or in a civil partnership, rather than married or in a civil partnership.

Many of the 60 percent increase in two-person cohabiting mortgages in 2020 from 2019 is attributed to strict Covid social restrictions speeding up the moving-in process for many couples who didn’t want to be apart from their significant other, according to mortgage advisers Mortgage Advice Bureau.

Growing costs also contribute to the trend; for many people, sharing the cost is the only way they can afford to buy a home, regardless of marital status.

The housing market has maintained a strong pace of price growth, according to new data released months after the stamp duty holiday afterburners were removed.

Property prices, household income, and mortgage interest rates all play a role in housing affordability.

Despite rising interest rates, mortgage rates are still low by historical standards.

However, because UK house price growth has outpaced average earnings, buyers will need to save larger deposits than they did prior to the pandemic.

The rising cost of living puts additional strain on budgets, while the prospect of higher interest rates to combat rising inflation could make mortgages unaffordable for first-time buyers.

And, with the Bank of Mum and Dad dealing with its own cost-of-living issues, many would-be entrepreneurs are looking for a way to make money.

