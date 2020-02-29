Why First Majestic Silver Corp is a moderate buy

Every day, more and more market participants fear that the ongoing epidemic of the new corona virus, which has spread worldwide, could seriously damage the economy.

Given the tailwind, precious metals used by investors as safe haven assets are trading higher.

In February, silver gained 1.6% on the London gold bullion market, starting at $ 18.05 a troy ounce on Thursday.

After the short-term effects of the virus, longer-term factors for rising silver prices are trade conflicts between countries and sluggish and slow economic growth worldwide.

Based primarily on the above, forecasters forecast silver trading above $ 19 an ounce by 2020.

First majestic silver

To take advantage of the rising silver price, investors should invest in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) as this silver miner is expected to beat most of its competitors.

Wall Street recommends an overweight recommendation rating, which means the stock price is expected to outperform the mining industry, and has set an average price target of $ 10.63, up 30% from the closing price of $ 8.30 on Thursday.

The miner’s share price is strongly linked to silver. The chart below shows that First Majestic Silver was at the top of the commodity last year as its share price rose 31%, while silver futures rose 11.5%.

The stock currently appears to be cheap as its stock price is below the simple 200-, 100-, and 50-day moving lines and below the 52-week range of 5.48 USD is at $ 12.69. The 14-day relative strength indicator of 31 indicates that the stock may be oversold.

However, a price-book ratio of 2.6 versus the industry median of 1.5 and an enterprise value-EBITDA ratio of 43.2 versus the industry median of 8.94 indicate that the stock may not be that cheap after all.

First Majestic Silver mines the gray metal in Mexico, where it has approximately 170.915 million ounces of silver equivalent in proven and probable reserves grading 306 grams of silver equivalent in one ton of ore.

In 2019, the company produced around 25.6 million ounces of silver equivalent (up 15% over 22.2 million ounces of metal that was mined in 2018) at lower costs, as cash costs per ounce increased 26% year over year to 5.16 USD and the total cost of maintenance (also known as AISC) decreased per ounce by 15% to USD 12.64.

Lower costs resulted from the intensification of the most efficient activities in richer mineral deposits. First Majestic Silver therefore not only has an excellent portfolio of its resources from a quantitative and qualitative point of view, but also from the point of view of flexibility, as the activities can concentrate on higher-yielding assets in order to optimally take advantage of rising raw material prices.

Record operating cash flow of $ 140 million due to strong operating results last year as well as other funds from investment and financing activities strengthened the balance sheet, which is now better prepared to sustain mining, exploration and development activities in 2020.

The company says it will mine about 21.5 to 24 million ounces of silver equivalent this year. In addition to the proven and probable reserves, First Majestic Silver has nearly 90 million ounces of silver equivalent stored in measured and reported mineral resources with 392 grams of metal per ton of mineral.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any of the above securities.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

“data-reactid =” 49 “> This article first appeared on GuruFocus.