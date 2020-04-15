Why Get an AMD Ryzen 5 Processor for Your Computer? Better Not Skip this Article!

Are you customizing your PC for better gaming performance? Or perhaps to make it easier to handle hefty software for your work?

Regardless of the reason, you need to choose a CPU processor that is powerful enough and make your gaming or working experience smoother. One of the best choices you can get is an AMD Ryzen processor.

But, why get an AMD Ryzen 5?

The AMD Ryzen CPU processors pack some great power, guaranteeing high-quality performance. But, you can get all that for much less compared to the other leading CPU processors that tend to get more expensive as they get higher specs.

Although the AMD Ryzen 5 is in the middle of the pack (Ryzen 7 has higher specs), it’s definitely a force to be reckoned with. It can seamlessly run big and hefty games and software with ease, plus you can easily multitask.

Nevertheless, AMD Ryzen 5 has various models, and each one has its own set of pros and cons.

For now, here are the top three best selling AMD Ryzen 5 CPU processors currently available on Amazon. If you want to know why you should get an AMD Ryzen 5, it’s best to know the individual power and performance of Ryzen 5 processors.

The AMD Ryzen 5 1600 is an excellent choice for an entry point to gaming and multitasking. It’s a 6-core, 12-threads desktop processor. It has a base clock of 3.2GHz but can be boosted up to 3.6GHz with the stock cooler.

It works great for 1080p gaming, meaning you can finally experience some high-quality games without any buffering or lags. But, it’s a well-rounded processor and could also work exceptionally well for VR gaming, secure data encryption, and running various editing software.

The constant problem people have with it is its memory overclocking. But if you don’t mind that, the pros outweigh the cons.

Perhaps the best thing of all is that it’s an affordable solution. Despite getting all the benefits, you don’t have to pay for several hundred dollars.

The combination of its powerful performance and affordability makes it a bestseller on Amazon.

The AMD Ryzen 5 2600 has the same 6-core, 12-threads as the Ryzen 5 1600, but this CPU processor has a frequency of 3.9GHz when max boosted. Plus, it comes with a Wraith Stealth Cooler.

It has a total of 19MB cache and is compatible with Windows 10, 64-bit edition, the Ubuntu x86 64-bit, and the RHEL x86 64-bit. It can also support several technologies, including StoreMi technology and Ryzen master utility.Compared to 1600, the Ryzen 5 2600 made a big leap with the performance, meaning it’s a far better choice for those who want hardcore gaming and work. Its backward compatibility with previous-gen motherboards is also welcome.

When it comes to disadvantages, it might need a higher-end thermal solution due to its overclocking. But other than that, it’s extremely powerful and is also affordable.

If you get it on Amazon, you can also get a chance to get three months of Xbox Game Pass.

For the best gaming and working experience, you’ll want a Ryzen 5 3600.

Although both the Ryzen 5 1600 and 2600 versions are already powerful, the performance provided by the 3600 model is on a whole new level, making it an excellent buy if you are serious about gaming or if you want to use hefty software needed for your work.Of course, it’s still a 6-core, 12-threads processor with a clocking of 3.6GHz to 4.2GHz, plus it has a Wraith Stealth Cooler.

It can definitely work best with many of the world’s top games and deliver a 100+ FPS, meaning your gaming experience is as smooth as can be, even throughout the game’s peak moments.

The processor has backward compatibility, a PCle 4.0 support, low power consumption, and an unlocked multiplier. But, it also has some cons, specifically with its lack of integrated graphics. You’ll want to know that before getting this processor.

As with the other Ryzen 5 processors, the 3600 variant is powerful and yet affordable.

