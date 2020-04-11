Why has gasoline prices not less than 25 piasters, despite its global decline?

Subscribe to receive the most important news

The automatic pricing committee for petroleum products, concerned with reviewing and setting the selling prices of some petroleum products on a quarterly basis and applying the announced price equation, announced Friday, after reviewing the global crude price averages and the exchange rate for the period January / March 2020 compared to the period October / December 2019, taking into account The price equation and the declared criteria for the work of the committee require that prices be adjusted up and down with a maximum of 10% only to protect consumers and the state budget alike.

However, the committee decided to set aside part of the savings achieved from reducing the cost to face the expected rise in cost during the coming period, as well as facing the increasing burdens of facing the consequences of the Corona crisis, and accordingly it was decided to amend the price of selling all kinds of gasoline to the final consumer, in light of the unprecedented exceptional circumstances it is going through. Global oil markets, as well as global and local economic conditions, as a result of the emerging Corona virus crisis, and with the expectation that the sharp decline in world oil prices will not continue.

Sources in the petroleum sector said that the automatic pricing committee for petroleum products was relatively late in issuing the decision to determine the price of fuel scheduled every 3 months to increase or decrease by 10% because it is still studying the matter in light of the instability of the global oil market and the disruption of the internal market with the stopping of business and the movement of individuals as a result The repercussions of the spread of corona virus.

The sources added that fluctuating prices and instability were behind setting the price of oil in the public budget at $ 61 a barrel, fearing the trend of international prices to increase again.

The sources indicated that the rate of gasoline consumption decreased by 40% with the imposition of a curfew and a reduction in the numbers of workers in government institutions and other precautionary measures taken by the government to reduce the spread of the virus. The committee had decided in December last year to keep the diesel sales price at 6.75 pounds per liter, and to fix the selling price of diesel tons for non-electricity and bakery uses at 4250 pounds per ton, in light of the constant cost of selling and making those products available in the local market due to the high price of Brent barrels in the market Global during the period from October to December 2019 compared to the previous quarter by about 1.7%, which was offset by an increase in the value of the pound against the dollar, during the same period by about 2%.

The automatic pricing mechanism for petroleum products aims to adjust the selling prices of some petroleum products in the local market up and down every 3 months, according to the global price of a barrel of Brent crude, and the value of the dollar against the pound other than the burdens and other fixed costs.

Learn about gasoline prices before and after pricing:

– Gasoline 95 8.50 pounds instead of 8.75 pounds per liter

– Gasoline 92 7.50 pounds instead of 7.75 pounds per liter

– Gasoline 80 6.25 pounds instead of 6.50 pounds per liter

– Installations Price of diesel At 6.75 pounds per liter

Tons of fuel oil for non-electric appliances and bakeries 3900 pounds instead of 4259 pounds

Nader Saad, the spokesperson for the Council of Ministers, had made it clear a few days ago that these prices are determined based on the criteria on which the raising or lowering the price of fuel is determined, which is the international oil price, the exchange rate of the pound against the dollar, and the cost of refining and transporting oil.

Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, the United Nations envoy for the development and financing agenda, considered that the current time is good for reducing gasoline prices in Egypt, after serious changes in the price of oil that was flying over $ 60 during the beginning of this year and currently lost more than 70% of its value .

He added, “Mohieddine” in a telephone entry that the decline in oil prices in this way has reasons, including due to demand and also supply in terms of coordination of producing countries, adding: “We are witnessing severe price fluctuations that will have repercussions on oil-competing areas such as new and renewable energy, and the challenge with “Gas or shale oil that has a high production cost is known, part of it cannot survive.”

Since the end of last June, the government started applying the automatic pricing mechanism to petroleum products except for gas and petroleum products used in the electricity and bakery sectors, after reaching to cover the cost, the decision means that the prices of petroleum products will be reviewed in the local market every 3 months, according to this mechanism, and therefore it is considered The committee’s decision on the first of October is the first actual application after the government’s decision on the fifth of July to raise the prices of petroleum products. The automatic pricing mechanism includes a price equation that includes the global price of Brent crude and the exchange rate, as well as other costs that will be adjusted by All non-League, according to the Prime Minister’s decision.

These are the interventions of the automatic pricing mechanism for petroleum products every 3 months since they began to be applied to gasoline prices:

Friday 05 July 2019

Gasoline 80: 6.75 pounds

Gasoline 92: 8 pounds

Gasoline 95: 9 pounds

Solar: 6.75 pounds

Gas stove: 65 pounds

Diesel: 4500 pounds

Friday 03 October 2019

Gasoline 80: 6.50 pounds

Gasoline 92: 7.75 pounds

Gasoline 95: 8.75 pounds

Solar: 6.75 pounds

The price of a diesel oil reduced for industrial use by 250 pounds to 4,250 pounds instead of 4,500 pounds

Friday 02 January 2020

Gasoline 80: 6.50 pounds

Gasoline 92: 7.75 pounds

Gasoline 95: 8.75 pounds

Solar: 6.75 pounds