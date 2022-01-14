Why is a Renault 5 that sold for over £100,000 such a hot piece of real estate?

Rob Hull examines five examples from the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s that have recently sold for astronomical sums.

Hot hatchbacks have evolved from low-cost high-performance cars for the masses to high-priced collector’s items for the fortunate few, with recent sales highlighting the dramatic increase in value for this type of vehicle.

A car must combine family-car practicality, a beefed-up engine, and thrilling driving characteristics to earn the hot hatch moniker.

The success of a new breed of online-only auction businesses dedicated to collectible modern-classics, which are providing a new avenue for motors to change hands, is contributing to the increase in demand for this type of vehicle.

Collecting Cars, for example, provided me with information on five hot hatches it had sold in the last 18 months for astronomical sums.

The site, along with similar platforms such as The Market and Car and Classic, has made it easier and more frequent for collectors to acquire existing and future classic cars.

However, as demand for desirable vehicles has grown, so have prices.

Hagerty, a classic car insurance company, recently conducted extensive research into online timed auctions and discovered evidence that they are increasing the value of attainable collectible vehicles.

“When we looked at our data from the biggest platform we track – Bring-A-Trailer in the United States,” John Mayhead, editor of the company’s Price Guide, told i, “our team discovered that there is a real uplift in values of around 8%.”

This could be one of the reasons why these five hot hatches have sold for such high prices in the UK in the last year or so.

In September 2021, CC sold it for £84,000

The highest auction fee ever paid was £106,275 in 2019.

In September, Collecting Cars held a virtual auction for a highly original and well-presented example of the idiosyncratic 1980s Renault 5 Turbo 2 hot hatch, which sold for a huge £84,000.

It is a prized example of the iconic road-going Group B rally machine from the generation, with only 27,194 kilometers (almost 16,900 miles) on the clock.

The highest price ever paid for a Turbo ‘2’ was in the United States in 2019, when a bidder paid (dollar)136,000 (approximately.

