Why is it important for post-pandemic investing to be long-term?

According to Bruce Davis, short-term blips can become long-term trends if we all respond to our fears.

The markets are spooked because inflation is at a 30-year high.

This may be all central bankers and market analysts have to say for the time being, but what does all this talk about inflation mean for the average investor?

Inflation is the most important metric for central banks, which set interest rates and have the power to print money.

Inflation targets are remarkably similar among central banks around the world: 2%.

That is, prices are expected to rise in any given year, and your money will buy slightly less than it did the year before.

This is to encourage us all to spend our money now, or to make an investment that either matches or exceeds the expected rise in prices.

Interest rates are set to encourage people to put off spending (by putting their money in cash deposits in banks), raising the bar for companies and fund managers to compete for our money and find ways to make more money.

Inflation sets expectations for future interest rates in the financial markets.

When interest rates are low, there is an expectation of growth from the cheap money, which increases the value of companies that offer future returns.

When interest rates rise, the opportunity cost of holding those investments rises as well, making them less appealing.

This can be perplexing for individual investors.

The urge to stuff everything under a mattress and keep our heads down arises when we see stock markets turn red and crypto investments crash.

Separating what is actually occurring – a significant increase in the cost of living – from what is expected, i.e. whether these price increases will continue in the future, is one way to think about where we are.

The issue is that if we all react to these fears, inflation expectations will become self-fulfilling.

Short-term blips turn into long-term trends, driving demand for higher wages to cover rising living costs.

Simultaneously, the instinct to save money reduces the amount of activity in the economy, preventing wage increases.

