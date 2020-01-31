Why is Mexico trying to raffle off its luxurious presidential jet for just $25...? RT’s Boom Bust explores

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced plans to sell off his predecessor’s official jet which he says is too extravagant for the head of state of a developing country.

Mexico has already spent $1.5 million just parking it in a California desert.

Lopez Obrador who is struggling to get rid of the 787 Dreamliner, purchased for $218.7 million, said he wants to raffle off the plane by selling six million raffle tickets at $25 apiece.

Boom Bust discusses some of the criticisms of the plan. Those include claims that the president is doing it to distract from reality such as incredible violence from drug cartels in the country, and the poor state of the Mexican economy.

