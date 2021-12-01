Why is the price of Saitama Inu falling? Price forecast for 2021

This year, popular dog meme cryptocurrency Saitama Inu has become quite popular, but you may not have heard of him.

According to CoinMaketCap, Saitama has dropped 7% in the last 24 hours to (dollar)0.00000006456.

While the cryptocurrency has struggled over the last month, it has increased by nearly 137,000% in the last year.

But, most importantly, keep in mind some dangers when dealing with Saitama.

It was only released this year, for one thing.

Newer cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, are riskier than older ones and may make you more vulnerable to scams.

Furthermore, if you’re not careful, you could lose a lot of money quickly.

This is due to the fact that the value of cryptocurrencies can fluctuate dramatically.

Also, keep in mind that the crypto world is complicated, so you need to know what you’re getting into.

The name Saitama Inu is said to have come from a “ghost dog” that roamed the Saitama Prefecture in Japan.

A wolf appears to be surrounding a human face in the logo of Saitama Inu.

Saitama will draw comparisons to meme coins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu because of the dog-link and recent gains.

“Tokens like Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and the newest gainer Saitama are all a part of the evolution of digital finance in their own unique way,” said Chris Kline, chief operating officer and co-founder of Bitcoin IRA.

Saitama, like Shiba, is an ERC-20 token, which means it is based on the Ethereum blockchain.

The founder of Saitama is unknown, as are the founders of many other coins.

“A community-owned startup business run by our pool of holders,” Saitama describes itself.

Saitama claims to have a team of 40 people.

Saitama claims to be in “Stage 3,” with 80,000 holders and plans to list on major exchanges.

Next up for Saitama is Stages 4 and 5, which will include a marketplace, a decentralized finance (DeFi) wallet, and more exchange listings.

Saitama is expected to be listed on Coinbase soon, according to reports.

“Those who are familiar with the Uniswap platform will have access to Saitama before it is listed on Coinbase,” Mr Kline said.

According to Benzinga, the recent drop occurred after the company announced that its SaitaMask crypto wallet would be delayed.

Some are speculating on where the price of Saitama will end up by the end of the year, given recent favorable trends.

And it may be contingent on who…

