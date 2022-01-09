Why it might be worth it to put up with the price hikes and play a long game.
While switching will not be able to save us from rising household bills this year, Iona Bain predicts that low-cost options will return next year.
As gas prices have risen, home energy costs have skyrocketed in the last year, in some cases doubling.
And anyone on standard tariffs can expect a 40% increase in April, when regulator Ofgem raises the price cap that protects the 15 million households who aren’t on fixed-rate contracts.
According to the Energy Saving Trust, the average household currently paying £1,120 a year to gas-heat a three-bedroom home will pay £1,360 next year, an increase of 21%.
However, the non-profit National Energy Action predicts that the price cap will increase by 43% in April, when even more of us will be relying on it.
It’s all due to a 250 percent increase in wholesale gas prices in 2020, or three-and-a-half times.
Gas is used to heat 86% of UK homes and to power nearly half of the country’s electricity generation.
The price spike was caused by a combination of recovering economies, cold weather, low wind generation, insufficient UK gas storage, and constrained European supplies.
The price cap, which was implemented when the market was calm in January 2019, has turned out to be a disaster for small energy providers.
So far, 28 companies have gone bankrupt, prompting the industry to lobby the regulator to reduce the time between price cap reviews from six to three months.
The cap, on the other hand, has shielded customers from the full force of market prices.
Although it is frequently described as setting an annual bill limit of £1,277, it actually caps the price suppliers can charge per kilowatt hour of gas and electricity, benefiting all households regardless of annual usage.
Last July, 53% of households were on a default standard variable tariff, while 46% chose fixed-rate deals, according to Ofgem.
Cheap deals had started to disappear by August, when Ofgem set its current cap, which went into effect on October 1.
Since the autumn, comparison websites have been advising us not to switch suppliers, claiming that switching would save us at least £200 per year on average.
“We’re sorry there are no plans available right now,” Uswitch says in response to a typical quote request.
Suppliers would be willing to help.
Best energy-saving tip? Put a jumper on…
The Energy Saving Trust suggests 12 hacks to cut bills. The biggest savers are cutting your shower time to four minutes max, turning devices off standby, sealing gaps around doors, windows and floorboards, and fitting an 80mm jacket to your hot water cylinder (energysavingtrust.org.uk).
But twice as effective as any of these could be putting on a jumper. The Wear Warm campaign launched last autumn says 65 per cent of homes are overheated by up to three degrees to 24 degrees – the same as Barbados – when 18 to 21 degrees is healthier for us and for the planet.
We can save £80 a year on a typical bill for every degree we turn down the thermostat, and 657 charity shops across the UK are promoting pre-loved jumpers to back the campaign. Three extra degrees in half of UK homes equates to 20 per cent of all car emissions in a year (see charity
retail.org.uk/wear-warm-campaign).
Replacing your gas boiler with a heat pump, however, looks premature. An air source heat pump can cost £8,000 to £16,000 while a new boiler is £2,000 to £3,000, and Government grants of £5,000 from April will reach only 30,000 households. Leeds Beckett University’s Sustainability Institute warns that ‘slow response times would leave us feeling cold and there appears to be no strategy for training more plumbers (see gov.uk/domestic-renewable-heat-incentive).
Solar panels could save you £120 to £310 a year but could cost £5,000 to install and need to be in the right place. You’ll be paid for exporting unused electricity to the grid, but at a rate well below the original “feed-in tariffs” now closed to new installations (see energysavingtrust.org.uk/advice/solar-panels/).
Micro Combined Heat & Power uses gas but is greener than standard boilers. It’s efficient but costly at £10,000-plus, though you will be paid for exporting surplus energy (see energysavingtrust.org.uk/advice/micro-combined-heat-and-power).