Why it might be worth it to put up with the price hikes and play a long game.

While switching will not be able to save us from rising household bills this year, Iona Bain predicts that low-cost options will return next year.

As gas prices have risen, home energy costs have skyrocketed in the last year, in some cases doubling.

And anyone on standard tariffs can expect a 40% increase in April, when regulator Ofgem raises the price cap that protects the 15 million households who aren’t on fixed-rate contracts.

According to the Energy Saving Trust, the average household currently paying £1,120 a year to gas-heat a three-bedroom home will pay £1,360 next year, an increase of 21%.

However, the non-profit National Energy Action predicts that the price cap will increase by 43% in April, when even more of us will be relying on it.

It’s all due to a 250 percent increase in wholesale gas prices in 2020, or three-and-a-half times.

Gas is used to heat 86% of UK homes and to power nearly half of the country’s electricity generation.

The price spike was caused by a combination of recovering economies, cold weather, low wind generation, insufficient UK gas storage, and constrained European supplies.

The price cap, which was implemented when the market was calm in January 2019, has turned out to be a disaster for small energy providers.

So far, 28 companies have gone bankrupt, prompting the industry to lobby the regulator to reduce the time between price cap reviews from six to three months.

The cap, on the other hand, has shielded customers from the full force of market prices.

Although it is frequently described as setting an annual bill limit of £1,277, it actually caps the price suppliers can charge per kilowatt hour of gas and electricity, benefiting all households regardless of annual usage.

Last July, 53% of households were on a default standard variable tariff, while 46% chose fixed-rate deals, according to Ofgem.

Cheap deals had started to disappear by August, when Ofgem set its current cap, which went into effect on October 1.

Since the autumn, comparison websites have been advising us not to switch suppliers, claiming that switching would save us at least £200 per year on average.

“We’re sorry there are no plans available right now,” Uswitch says in response to a typical quote request.

Suppliers would be willing to help.

Why it could pay to suck up the gas hikes and play a long game