Why Josh Brown still likes Slack

Josh Brown revealed on CNBC’s” Closing Bell “why he likes(NYSE: WORK).

Brown has a long position in the stock and his first purchase was when he was trading much higher. After the stock fell, he decided to buy more at lower prices.

Brown said the stock had recovered from its 100-day moving average and there was a “fairly well-established inverse head and shoulder pattern” on its chart. If the stock breaks above $ 30, which is the reverse head and shoulder cutout, Brown said it would be in a good position to move much higher.

He said the stock was expensive and always expensive, but it was part of the stock basket that benefited from the current COVID 19 quarantine situation.

The Microsoft Impact

Slack increased from 10 million to 12.5 million users a day, turning around 16% of free users into paid, Brown said.

He explained that the stock came under pressure from the "competition" from Microsoft Teams, however Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) bundles that with Office 365 and Brown said the recording is "pretty weak".

“The real problem for Slack is how quickly it can become profitable and how quickly it can dispel the discussion about Microsoft’s competition,” said Brown.

Slack shares closed at $ 28.03 per share, 10.66%.

