Why should we make an effort to spend less money and be less stressed over the holidays?

Your guests aren’t there for the holiday tableware, personalized crackers, or the centerpiece this year.

They have traveled to see you and spend time with you.

When December arrives, staying on top of your Christmas budget is a top priority, but worrying about money can take your attention away from what is supposed to be the most joyous time of the year.

Taking some simple steps to reduce the amount of stress you experience as a result of your spending can be just as important as reducing your spending.

Keep in mind that Christmas Day is just one day.

Is there really anything wrong with repurposing old decorations and place settings? Of course not.

If something is only used once a year, it may last a lifetime, so don’t waste your time, money, or mental capacity on it.

If it worked last year, it will likely work this year (and for several years to come).

Even something as simple as putting up a Christmas tree can be stressful as we consider the best shape, size, and date.

If you’re opting for a real tree, experts say the first week of December is the best time to “trim up” – any sooner, and your tree will start to flag before the big day, and any later, and you won’t be making the most of it.

Both of which are, in the end, a waste of money.

“If you put your real fir Christmas tree up too early, you’ll end up with a less-than-fresh tree on Christmas Day,” says Veronika Kusak, director of Pines and Needles, a Highlands-based Christmas tree farm.

“Real trees give you the amazing smell and bragging rights… but keep in mind that they are living things, and the timer starts once they are brought inside.”

As a result, this weekend is the best time to stop worrying about your tree and begin trimming it.

