Why the costs of care and support are increasing

Dhe Corona crisis has plunged many households in need of care for mostly older relatives into an additional crisis. Because thousands – some say tens of thousands – of carers from Eastern Europe suddenly drop out because they stay at home for fear of being infected with the virus or because they can no longer cross the border. To do this, they need documents such as proof of employment. But illegal workers cannot show this.

Working past the tax office and social security is widespread in the so-called 24-hour care. One could save an average of one thousand a month in this way, it is said. According to a rule of thumb, illegal 24-hour domestic help costs 1,500 euros a month, while legal, depending on your qualifications, costs at least 2,500 euros. Exact numbers are naturally missing in the gray area.