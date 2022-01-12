Why won’t you get a child tax credit payment this month, and what might happen in the future

Why aren’t you getting a child tax credit payment this month, and what might happen in the future?

MILLIONS of Americans are facing a January without a government handout.

According to the Labor Department, inflation increased by 7% last year, the highest rate since 1982 and the fastest in nearly 40 years.

For many, this is the first time since July 2021 that they have not received a child tax credit check, which has aided families in purchasing essentials.

In November 2021, President Biden’s Build Back Better (BBB) Act stalled in Congress after failing to receive the required votes from the Senate.

The child tax credit (CTC) was extended at its current level for at least another year as part of that piece of legislation.

Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat, voted no and has continued to express his dissatisfaction with the provisions related to moving forward with the CTC in its current form.

CTC was effectively put on hold until a compromise on the nearly (dollar)2 trillion social spending plan could be reached, thanks to the West Virginia senator voting against party lines.

On December 15, 2021, the IRS issued the final child tax credit payment.

The final batch of advance monthly payments totaling around (dollar)16 billion was distributed to over 36 million families across the country.

Direct deposit was used for the majority of the payments.

Families would have received a payment on January 14 if CTCs had been continued.

The IRS has a system in place for making monthly payments, but the IRS was unable to coordinate the January payment because the legislation was not passed.

Congress is currently in session, but there is no word on when they will resume negotiations.

If BBB is passed, the White House has suggested that the IRS send out double payments in February as an alternative.

The total child tax credit is (dollar)3,600 per child under the age of six and (dollar)3,000 per child between the ages of six and seventeen, with a combined income cap of (dollar)150,000 for married couples filing jointly.

When they file their 2021 taxes later this year, eligible families who opted out of the advanced child tax credit payments will receive the full child tax credit of (dollar)3,600 or (dollar)3,000 per child.

