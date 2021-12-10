Why would I choose the Kia EV6 over the Jaguar I-Pace but the Mercedes S Class diesel over both?
Rapid car charging stations are all too scarce in Devon.
I know this because I drove Kia’s excellent EV6 across Dartmoor while testing the car.
I live on the East Devon coast, and the only chargers available in my town would require me to wait five hours in a Tesco checkout line to get a half-decent charge from its paltry 7kw chargers.
Sure, they’re free, but they’re also nearly useless.
With Tavistock a 50-mile drive away on battery-draining multi-lane A-roads, I knew I’d have to charge up if I wanted to make the trip back.
I live just ten miles from Exeter, so a major South-West city would presumably have some fast chargers.
As it turns out, the answer is clearly no.
After driving around the city for half an hour looking for something that would give me a chunky charge in less than an hour, I gave up and drove 30 miles in the opposite direction of Tavistock to use the fast chargers at Cullompton Services on the M5.
It cost me nearly £40, but it only took me 20 minutes.
That is why electric cars remain a difficult choice for those of us who do not live in a major city – Exeter is clearly not considered one of those by the electric charging companies.
Of course, if I owned an EV6, I would install a dedicated charger at home so that I could charge overnight and always have enough juice to get to the next fast charger.
However, not everyone has access to a charger at home, so I can understand why people in places like the South-West Peninsula will choose not to go green when purchasing their next vehicle.
And it’s a shame, because the EV6 is an excellent choice for anyone interested in going electric.
Price: £51,945
Combined range: 300 miles
City range: 391 miles
0-62mph: 5.2 seconds
Top speed: 114 mph
Star rating: ★★★★★
So much to love about this super-luxe ‘diesel dinosaur’
MERCEDES S 350D L AMG LINE – PREMIUM PLUS EXECUTIVE
People who live in the back of beyond where there aren’t enough rapid chargers clearly need a near-£100,000 diesel Mercedes S-Class. One of the largest luxury cars on the road, it does everything.
It wafts through the country lanes on the school run. It can be refuelled in dozens of places on Dartmoor. It fits just fine in a cramped city centre multistorey car park, and its all-wheel drive lets you pull on to the muddy verge when a tractor hurtles towards you on a narrow country road.
I did all of these things – without having to suffer any range anxiety. In fact, it’s almost impossible to feel any anxiety in an S-Class. The school run was accompanied by a massage for both the driver and passenger.
When I went to pick up my girlfriend from the station late at night, I switched on the energise setting to blow a cool, gentle breeze around my face and back, and soon woke up. If I listed every gadget – the ones to enhance safety or just for fun and convenience – I’d soon run out of space here. Just think of something you’ve ever heard of, and the S-Class has it. Indeed, Mercedes invented most of them.
Yep, it’s a diesel. It’s a dinosaur of the road. But there are nine years between now and when manufacturers are banned from producing petrol and diesel cars, and even at the price, the S-Class looks like a bargain compared to many EV equivalents.
When the chief executive of the fossil fuel company is done with their S-Class in two or three years’ time you’ll be able to pick one up for as little as a third of the original price. I saw a 2018 equivalent to the car tested here with 80,000 miles on the clock for £34,000 online, and could only find a handful of low-mileage examples above £40,000.
Even with 80,000 miles on the clock, this S-Class will get you around the world at least ten more times when it goes on the second-hand market. Would I buy this S-Class new? Of course not. I’m not a chief executive and I can’t afford it. Would I buy the same car for £34,000 in three years’ time? I’d be sorely tempted.
It will still offer a far more up-to-date spec than almost any car on the road. It will still look incredible. It will still offer the height of luxury, comfort, and convenience. And I’ll be able to fill it up in five minutes at every fuelling station in the country. Find me an electric car for £34,000 offering all that in three years’ time and I’ll buy that instead. But let’s not pretend the diesel S-Class will not remain a cheaper and more convenient option for many, and let’s not look down on people who can’t afford to join the green revolution.
Price: £99,490
Power: 286 hp
Fuel economy: 39.2 mpg
(combined)
0-62mph: 6.4 seconds
Top speed: 155 mph
Star rating: ★★★★★