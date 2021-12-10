Why would I choose the Kia EV6 over the Jaguar I-Pace but the Mercedes S Class diesel over both?

Rapid car charging stations are all too scarce in Devon.

I know this because I drove Kia’s excellent EV6 across Dartmoor while testing the car.

I live on the East Devon coast, and the only chargers available in my town would require me to wait five hours in a Tesco checkout line to get a half-decent charge from its paltry 7kw chargers.

Sure, they’re free, but they’re also nearly useless.

With Tavistock a 50-mile drive away on battery-draining multi-lane A-roads, I knew I’d have to charge up if I wanted to make the trip back.

I live just ten miles from Exeter, so a major South-West city would presumably have some fast chargers.

As it turns out, the answer is clearly no.

After driving around the city for half an hour looking for something that would give me a chunky charge in less than an hour, I gave up and drove 30 miles in the opposite direction of Tavistock to use the fast chargers at Cullompton Services on the M5.

It cost me nearly £40, but it only took me 20 minutes.

That is why electric cars remain a difficult choice for those of us who do not live in a major city – Exeter is clearly not considered one of those by the electric charging companies.

Of course, if I owned an EV6, I would install a dedicated charger at home so that I could charge overnight and always have enough juice to get to the next fast charger.

However, not everyone has access to a charger at home, so I can understand why people in places like the South-West Peninsula will choose not to go green when purchasing their next vehicle.

And it’s a shame, because the EV6 is an excellent choice for anyone interested in going electric.

The stats Price: £51,945

Combined range: 300 miles

City range: 391 miles

0-62mph: 5.2 seconds

Top speed: 114 mph

Star rating: ★★★★★