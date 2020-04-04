Why you might be interested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) for their upcoming dividend

(NYSE: GD) stock trades ex dividend in 3 days. This means that investors who buy shares on or after April 8 will not receive a dividend that will be paid on May 8.

General Dynamics’ next dividend payment will be $ 1.10 per share after the company paid a total of $ 4.08 to shareholders last year. Based on the value of last year’s payments, General Dynamics stock has a lagging return of around 3.5% on the current stock price of $ 125.68. Dividends make a significant contribution to the return on investment of long-term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we have to check whether the dividend payments are covered and whether profits are increasing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits. If a company pays more dividends than it does profits, the dividend cannot be sustainable. General Dynamics paid a comfortable 34% of its profit last year. However, cash flows are even more important than profits when assessing a dividend. So we need to check that the company has generated enough cash to pay its payout. It paid out more than half (59%) of its free cash flow last year, which is average for most companies.

It is positive to see that General Dynamics’ dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow, as this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually means a larger margin of safety before a cut the dividend suggests.

Have profits and dividends grown?

Shares in companies that generate sustained earnings growth often offer the best dividend prospects, as rising profits make it easier to raise the dividend. Investors love dividends. So if profits go down and the dividend goes down, expect a stock to sell strongly at the same time. Against this backdrop, we are pleased with the continued growth of General Dynamics, whose earnings per share have increased by an average of 8.7% in the past five years. While profits have grown credibly, the company pays out much of its profits to shareholders. As a result, the company is unlikely to be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could predict slower growth in the future.

Many investors evaluate a company’s dividend performance by assessing how much dividend payments have changed over time. General Dynamics has averaged 11% annual dividend growth over the past ten years. We are pleased that dividends will rise alongside profits over several years. This could be a sign that the company intends to share the growth with its shareholders.

Final takeaway

Does General Dynamics have what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share growth has been modest and it is interesting that General Dynamics distributes less than half of its earnings and more than half of its cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends. It might be worth investigating whether the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could lead to earnings and dividends in the future, but at the moment we are not too optimistic about the dividend outlook.

