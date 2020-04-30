Wiener Geldhaus Erste Group expects earnings slump in 2020 From Reuters

© Reuters.



Vienna (Reuters) – Austria’s largest money house Erste Group (VIE 🙂 is preparing its shareholders for a much weaker financial year due to the corona crisis.

The operating result will remain below the level of the previous year in 2020 and the net profit will shrink significantly, said the bank, which is active in Eastern Europe, on Thursday. In addition, higher risk costs can also be expected. “There can be no doubt: We all have a very challenging year ahead of us,” said bank boss Bernhard Spalt. Overall, the countries of Eastern Europe are more robust today than at the time of the 2008 financial crisis. The 2020 targets were already suspended in March.

At the start of the year, it had dropped by more than a third. The bottom line was that profit shrank by 37.6 percent to 235.3 million euros. However, analysts had expected an even stronger slump. The operating result fell by 15.9 percent to 551.7 million euros. Higher interest and commission surpluses could not compensate for the weaker trading result. The cost / income ratio increased to 66.8 percent from 63.0 percent. In the medium term, Erste Group has been striving to improve to 55 percent.

Despite the bleak outlook, the bank wants to continue paying a dividend for 2019. However, the amount of the planned distribution of EUR 1.50 per share is under scrutiny. A decision will be made before the general meeting postponed to the fourth quarter.

How much had to be put aside for bad loans this year is not yet foreseeable. Based on what is currently the most likely scenario – a six-month V-shaped recovery – the bank expects risk costs of 50 to 80 basis points of the average gross customer loan portfolio.