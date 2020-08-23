Wilko launches half price back to school stationary sale and prices start at 75p

WILKO has launched a back to school stationary sale with prices starting from just 75p.

The homewares retailer is offering everything from pens and pencils to notebooks and printer cartridges in the sale this year.

It’s happening just weeks before kids are due to go back to school after the summer holidays and the Covid-19 outbreak.

You can save even further with extra discounts on top including a three for two offer.

The sale is available online. Remember that delivery starts from £5 while click and collect starts from £2.

We’ve asked Wilko if the sale is happening in store too and will update this article when we hear back.

Below is our pick of the best deals with some of the biggest discounts we were able to find on Wilko’s website.

These jazzy rollerballs come in black ink and are the perfect pens to write with easily and smoothly.

You get three in a pack, so each pen is just 25p.

A similar set of pens – which are retractable but come in metallic colours – from stationary shop The Works cost £3 for a pack of three.

If your little ones get pen marks on their clothes then these Crayola felt tip pens are perfect for them.

They promise to wash out easily, on skin or clothes, and Wilko says that because of their design, they can be used to draw thick or thin lines, making them perfect for kids of all ages.

The Toyshop is selling the same pack of pens for a much pricier £4.50 while Ryman is selling them for £4.99.

Helix’s math sets are must-haves for pupils stepping up their maths education this year.

As well as a compass, protractor and two set squares, the set comes with a ruler, pencil, rubber and sharpener too.

Aldi is selling a purple version for 49p more at £3.49 each while Asda is selling the sets for the same price at £3.

Sharpies are useful permanent markers that can work on many different surfaces and stay on, even if you try to wash marks off with water.

But as they’re permanent, they’re not suitable for kids aged under 36 months.

Ryman is selling the pack for £7.49 each, while Tesco is selling them for £6 each.

While these files haven’t been reduced, they’re now on offer for three for two.

Each file costs £1.50, meaning that if you bought three files, it would cost you just £3 – or £1 for each file, saving you £1.50.

A lever arch file from Ryman will set you back £3.99 per file, while at WHSmith they cost £3.49 each.

Every pupil and student will likely need a notebook to jot down notes from class or to help them write up their homework.

This A4 notebook comes in a bright design and contains 200 lined pages, so you have enough space to write down whatever you need.

The notebook costs £3 but it’s also part of the three for two deal, so you end up paying just £6 for three notebooks, which takes the price down to £2 each saving you £3.

The Works is also selling A4 notebooks for £3 each, but it hasn’t got a three for two offer on.

Meanwhile, WHSmith has notebooks for £1.99 each – so you’re saving 1p on your purchases compared to Wilko.

Sainsbury’s has slashed the price of its £9 school uniform to just £1.

Matalan is also giving you the chance to get a £15 school uniform for free, thanks to TopCashback.

And you can now claim up to £150 to help cover costs of your kids’ school uniform, thanks to a grant from some schools and local councils.

If you click on a link in this article and buy a product we will earn revenue.