Will coronavirus slow down or boost 5G?

The coronavirus has halted the deployment of 5G in Europe. Can the pandemic permanently challenge the development of this new ultra-fast network? The answer varies from continent to continent.

The pandemic especially upsets the calendar. 2020 was to be the year of 5G with the auction to determine the companies qualified to build this promising network. But the confinement forced France, Austria, Spain, Portugal and now Poland to postpone these auctions to a date that is currently unknown. This is the biggest obstacle to the deployment of 5G. The paralysis of world trade is the other powerful factor of slowdown. Because the telecom industry relies on today’s disrupted supply chains. And because, for the same reasons, devices allowing to take advantage of 5G like the 5G smartphone will not be brought to market as quickly as expected.

Will conspiracy theories establishing a link between the coronavirus and 5G call into question its deployment?

Regulators and telecom companies alike are spending a great deal of time and energy to refute his whimsical theories, and deplore the economic and social damage caused by these infoxes. Antennas have been ransacked in England, Ireland, the Netherlands. Sometimes jeopardizing the existing network because it is difficult to distinguish a 4G antenna from a 5G. Vodafone reported that the fire against a Birmingham antenna deprived a hospital of internet access, penalizing patients and their families who are no longer connected only by the internet.

It is true that the coronavirus exacerbates the rejection of technical progress and this fear will last at least as long as the remedies for the virus are not discovered, but the fight against the disease is also highlighting the new needs that could fill 5G. Its promise, to transmit data a hundred times faster than 4G, is essential for telework practiced on a large scale since the beginning of containment. Or for the high definition videos necessary for telemedicine for example which has developed a lot in China. In Wuhan, a 5G network was built in a few days to allow a hospital to use robots, freeing up staff for other tasks.

While Europe has halted the deployment of 5G, the main American telephone operators will maintain planned spending this year to speed up 5G coverage. It’s the same in China. The government has made its deployment one of the pillars of reviving the economy.

Will Chinese Huawei remain an essential 5G partner?

The delay caused by the pandemic gives competitors precious time to catch up on the Chinese equipment supplier, who is still in the lead. Americans in particular are working hard to develop a safe standard, they could overshadow the Chinese leader and in the wake of European rivals Ericsson and Nokia. What can be a game-changer for Huawei is the renewed distrust of European governments in Beijing. The British, for example, are considering revising the access to the 5G market they granted Huawei in January. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is confident that governments will rethink the architecture of their future network in light of the pandemic. Far from easing tensions between China and the United States, the coronavirus is reviving the technological trade war between China and the United States.

