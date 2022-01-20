Will the Bank of England raise interest rates in 2022? What could the Bank of England do if UK inflation reaches a 30-year high?

Raising interest rates is thought to discourage borrowing and encourage saving, thereby slowing the economy and lowering inflation.

Inflation rates have risen once more, prompting calls for the Bank of England to raise interest rates.

This spike in inflation comes after separate data released on Tuesday revealed that wage increases in the United Kingdom were already falling behind the cost of living.

Here’s everything you need to know about the situation.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) confirmed this week that consumer price inflation increased to 5.1% from 5.1% in November.

The current rate of inflation is the highest since March 1992, when it was 7.1%.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage price increases pushed up inflation last month, according to the ONS, while costs for restaurants and hotels, furniture, household goods, clothing, and footwear also increased.

“The inflation rate rose again at the end of the year and hasn’t been higher in almost 30 years,” said Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

“These large increases were partially offset by rising gasoline prices, which, despite being at record highs, remained stable this month but rose at this time last year.”

“The economy’s closures last year had an impact on some items, but the effect on the headline rate of inflation was negligible.”

Inflation refers to the increase in the price of goods and services over time.

It is one of the most important economic indicators for consumers because it affects their purchasing power and has an impact on everything from gasoline prices to mortgages, as well as train ticket prices and shopping costs.

People usually calculate inflation by comparing today’s prices to those from a year ago.

The inflation rate refers to the average increase in prices.

If the rate of inflation is 1%, prices are on average 1% higher.

A loaf of bread that cost £1 a year ago now costs £1.01.

It appears to be the case, but we can’t say for sure at this point.

The Bank of England, on the other hand, is facing renewed pressure to accelerate its planned rate hike.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Will interest rates go up in 2022? What the Bank of England could do after UK inflation hits 30-year high