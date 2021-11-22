Will there be a Trader Joe’s open on Thanksgiving Day?

Is Trader Joe’s going to be open on Thanksgiving?

TRADER Joe’s has built a reputation for selling name-brand food in its stores.

Those hoping to get their groceries from Trader Joe’s before Thanksgiving should double-check the store’s hours.

Trader Joe’s, one of the country’s largest grocery store chains, will be closed on Thanksgiving in 2021.

Trader Joe’s regular hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., but those hours will not apply on Thanksgiving Day due to the chain’s decision to remain closed throughout the holiday.

If you shop at Trader Joe’s regularly, any last-minute grocery shopping for forgotten ingredients will be impossible on Thanksgiving Day.

While Trader Joe’s is not open on Thanksgiving Day, it is strongly advised that you prepare your grocery list ahead of time.

This way, you’ll be able to avoid any last-minute mishaps.

Trader Joe’s is offering many holiday-themed deals just in time for turkey day, despite the lack of availability on Thanksgiving Day.

All Natural Antibiotic Free Brined Fresh Young Turkeys, available for sale at (dollar)1.99 per pound beginning November 12, are one of the holiday-themed offerings.

Trader Joe’s is also offering Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Kettle Chips for (dollar)2.99, as well as Cranberry Chevre Fresh Goat Cheese and Turkey Sausage Stuffing Fried Rice.

To satisfy your sweet tooth, the store also has pumpkin cobbler, as well as the essentials like stuffing, cranberries, and potatoes.

All Natural Glatt Kosher Fresh Young Turkeys for (dollar)2.99 a pound and Free Range Organic Young Turkeys for (dollar)3.49 a pound are two other Thanksgiving holiday deals.

The good news is that Trader Joe’s will be open as usual the day before Thanksgiving.

Customers may want to stock up on supplies in advance of the holiday season.

On Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, Trader Joe’s is also closed, with reduced hours on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

