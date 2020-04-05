Will these 3 corona virus stocks lead the market to recovery?

Almost three months have passed since COVID-19 has spread beyond the borders of China, and the market is still in free fall. At the end of another volatile week, stocks fell on Friday, April 3, in response to disappointing US economic data, leveling off the gains seen in the previous session.

Based on a new report by the Department of Labor, 701,000 jobs were cut in the US economy in March, much more than economists originally expected, as that figure doesn’t even include the 10 million unemployment claims submitted after March 14.

In addition, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that the state had seen the largest increase in COVID-19 deaths the previous day, causing the market to plummet even further.

For investors who currently feel hopeless, there is a ray of hope on the horizon. Several companies have taken the lead and developed innovative solutions to combat the deadly virus. According to some Wall Street professionals, these new technologies represent a possible turning point in the war against COVID-19 and could even help accelerate the stock market recovery.

With all of this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to learn more about three stocks at the front of the COVID-19 battle. The investment platform showed that all of these tickers with purchase ratings were labeled by some analysts for the enormous potential of their technology. Let’s begin.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Biotech Gilead Sciences has made headlines left and right thanks to its experimental COVID-19 treatment remdesivir. With the company now claiming to donate 1.5 million doses of the drug that could treat 140,000 patients, it’s no wonder that some analysts are firmly behind GILD.

Stocks have risen 20% since the beginning of the year, but Jeffries’ Michael Yee believes his growth story is still heating up. Looking at the big picture, he argues: “GILD remains a defensive positioning stock, especially in this macroeconomic environment. We know that short-term trading depends primarily on turning market volatility risk on and off and expectations of remdesivir for COVID-19 data starting in April. ”

Apart from that, there is even more in the “improvement history” of this biotechnology. The company has placed a significant focus on expansion. His recent M&A activities include a $ 5 billion deal with immuno-oncology company Forty Seven. In addition, reading the filgotinib UC data in phase 3 in the second quarter could push stocks up and improve sentiment regarding the differentiation of AbbVie’s drug.

Yee already believes that the pbo-adjusted remission rates mean that filgotinib “is competitive with other UC drugs.” He explained: “While we assume that investors will make cross-trial comparisons, we warn that a direct comparison with other UC data sets due to different baseline characteristics such as the proportion of biologically naive / experienced and slightly different endpoints of Mayo -Scores is inaccurate. However, GILD’s most recent comment indicates positive confidence in the results and good activity in terms of both biological naivety and experience. ”

However, with a PDUFA date for filgotinib at RA in August, Yee admits that a black box class label could be awarded due to the uncertainty regarding the degree of bleeding difference between different JAK drugs. It is also unclear whether filgotinib will be approved in the 200 mg dose.

Yee commented on the second edition and said: "In any case it's reasonable to allow 200 mg, especially if the intermediate MANTA picture is fine, but the FDA is a conservative bunch. Although this is not the case, we would like to point out that ABBV was only approved for the low RA dose, so this would not be a completely critical issue." To this end, Yee repeated a buy recommendation and a price target of USD 89, indicating an upside potential of 14%. (To see Yee's track record, click here)

