Will these 3 corona virus stocks lead the market to recovery?

Almost three months have passed since COVID-19 has spread beyond the borders of China, and the market is still in free fall. At the end of another volatile week, stocks fell on Friday, April 3, in response to disappointing US economic data, leveling off the gains seen in the previous session.
Based on a new report by the Department of Labor, 701,000 jobs were cut in the US economy in March, much more than economists originally expected, as that figure doesn’t even include the 10 million unemployment claims submitted after March 14.
In addition, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that the state had seen the largest increase in COVID-19 deaths the previous day, causing the market to plummet even further.
For investors who currently feel hopeless, there is a ray of hope on the horizon. Several companies have taken the lead and developed innovative solutions to combat the deadly virus. According to some Wall Street professionals, these new technologies represent a possible turning point in the war against COVID-19 and could even help accelerate the stock market recovery.
With all of this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to learn more about three stocks at the front of the COVID-19 battle. The investment platform showed that all of these tickers with purchase ratings were labeled by some analysts for the enormous potential of their technology. Let’s begin.
Gilead Sciences (GILD)
Biotech Gilead Sciences has made headlines left and right thanks to its experimental COVID-19 treatment remdesivir. With the company now claiming to donate 1.5 million doses of the drug that could treat 140,000 patients, it’s no wonder that some analysts are firmly behind GILD.
Stocks have risen 20% since the beginning of the year, but Jeffries’ Michael Yee believes his growth story is still heating up. Looking at the big picture, he argues: “GILD remains a defensive positioning stock, especially in this macroeconomic environment. We know that short-term trading depends primarily on turning market volatility risk on and off and expectations of remdesivir for COVID-19 data starting in April. ”
Apart from that, there is even more in the “improvement history” of this biotechnology. The company has placed a significant focus on expansion. His recent M&A activities include a $ 5 billion deal with immuno-oncology company Forty Seven. In addition, reading the filgotinib UC data in phase 3 in the second quarter could push stocks up and improve sentiment regarding the differentiation of AbbVie’s drug.
Yee already believes that the pbo-adjusted remission rates mean that filgotinib “is competitive with other UC drugs.” He explained: “While we assume that investors will make cross-trial comparisons, we warn that a direct comparison with other UC data sets due to different baseline characteristics such as the proportion of biologically naive / experienced and slightly different endpoints of Mayo -Scores is inaccurate. However, GILD’s most recent comment indicates positive confidence in the results and good activity in terms of both biological naivety and experience. ”
However, with a PDUFA date for filgotinib at RA in August, Yee admits that a black box class label could be awarded due to the uncertainty regarding the degree of bleeding difference between different JAK drugs. It is also unclear whether filgotinib will be approved in the 200 mg dose.
Yee commented on the second edition and said: "In any case it's reasonable to allow 200 mg, especially if the intermediate MANTA picture is fine, but the FDA is a conservative bunch. Although this is not the case, we would like to point out that ABBV was only approved for the low RA dose, so this would not be a completely critical issue." To this end, Yee repeated a buy recommendation and a price target of USD 89, indicating an upside potential of 14%. (To see Yee's track record, click here)
Looking at the consensus breakdown, 10 purchases, 9 holds and 2 sales result in a consensus assessment for a moderate purchase. With an average target price of $ 76.88, the downside potential is 2%. (See Gilead stock analysis on TipRanks)
Abbott Laboratories (DEPT)
Abbott’s virus identification tests have helped healthcare providers make significant progress in the fight against COVID-19.
Together with its molecular test, which is already being used in laboratories in the United States, the company announced on April 3 that the FDA has granted emergency approval (EUA) for a Coronavirus rapid test system. Because the product can see positive results in five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes, much faster than any other COVID-19 test available, Wall Street has focused on ABT.
Analyst Kristen Stewart believes the test will run on the ID NOW platform, an isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology, and therefore offers advantages that go beyond speed.
“The system is easy to use with minimal training. The CLIA does not use the tests, which is an advantage and enables placement in medical practices and emergency rooms. We estimate that there are at least 15,000 systems in the US that are installed in doctors’ offices, emergency rooms, and other healthcare facilities, ”said Stewart.
As for the overall possibility, Stewart does not dispute that Abbott’s production capacity, which she believes to be the rate cap factor, given the significant demand for the test, remains unclear. “Pricing would likely be below the non-CDC price level of ~ $ 51, possibly in the range of $ 35 to $ 45. We hope Abbott will provide these details when the approval is announced, ”said the analyst.
That being said, 4 million of his molecular tests can be performed on his every month m2000 systems, with ABT charging approximately $30 per test, as a result, Stewart maintained an overweight call and a $98 price target for the stock, and if achieved, a 12-month gain of 23% could be achieved. (To see Stewart's track record, click here)
Now let’s turn to other Wall Street analysts, the cops have it. With 8 buy ratings and 3 holds in the last three months, the consensus rating is considered a moderate buy. The average price target of $ 97.89 implies only slightly less upside than Stewart’s forecast. (See Abbott stock analysis on TipRanks)
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Last but not least, we have the consumer goods and health heavyweight Johnson & Johnson developing a vaccine against COVID-19. After identifying a top candidate, an analyst believes that JNJ is one of the names that can drive the stock market turnaround.
Kristen Stewart, who is also responsible for ABT, points out that JNJ can start phase 1 clinical studies in humans by September 2020 at the latest. According to management, the first doses of the vaccine may be available under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in early 2021.
In addition to the good news, JNJ has significantly expanded its partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). Both companies have committed more than $ 1 billion to co-finance the development and clinical trials of the vaccine. If that’s not enough, Stewart notes that “BARDA and JNJ have provided additional funds to expand ongoing work to identify antiviral treatments for COVID-19.”
Although JNJ has accelerated the scaling of production capacity and aims to provide more than 1 billion doses of vaccine, there is a risk that the candidate will ultimately not receive approval.
Stewart argues, however, that the ultimate goal is to develop an affordable “nonprofit vaccine for use after a pandemic”. She added, “So we would assume that the cost of the vaccine would amortize the development costs, the cost of manufacturing expansion, and the production cost. Therefore, from a financial perspective, we would not consider the vaccine a stroke of luck or a positive one. We believe that J & J is doing the right thing and is sticking to the company’s longstanding credo. ”
Despite the fact that the medical device business could suffer a blow due to the delay in election procedures, the COVID 19 vaccine candidate reaffirms its balanced portfolio, strong balance sheet and dividend with a return of 2.8% and an annual payout of $ 3.80 per share the trust of Stewart. Against this backdrop, she maintained a buy recommendation and a target price of $ 173. This implies that stocks could rise 29% next year.
What does the rest of the street have to say? Out of 9 recent reviews, 8 were bullish, making the consensus rating a strong buy. In addition, the average price target of $ 157.22 raises the upside to 17%. (See Johnson & Johnson stock analysis on TipRanks)