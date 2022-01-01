Will you get a raise because 21 states are raising minimum wages TODAY?

IN MANY CITIES AND STATES, THE NEW YEAR BRINGS MORE MONEY FOR HOURLY EMPLOYEES.

In fact, millions of people will see their minimum wage increase in 2022.

Wages will rise in 21 states and 35 cities and counties on January 1, 2022.

According to a report published by the National Employment Law Project, 81 jurisdictions will increase their minimum wage by 2022.

Some cities are raising the minimum wage to (dollar)15 per hour, more than doubling the current rate.

Other cities that already pay (dollar)15 per hour for hourly workers will increase their pay even more.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2020, 73.3 million Americans aged 16 and up were paid hourly.

Many people will benefit from the increase in pay because inflation is affecting goods and services.

Several cities are aiming for a (dollar)15 minimum wage in the coming years.

The federal minimum wage is (dollar)7.25 per hour.

Since 2009, when hourly workers in the United States last saw a raise, it has remained at that level.

This is the nation’s longest period without a federal wage increase.

Some members of Congress attempted to raise the federal minimum wage to (dollar)15 earlier this year, but they were unsuccessful in the Senate.

