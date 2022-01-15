Will you get extra SNAP benefits? 1.2 million Americans will get automatic food stamps worth at least (dollar)95 starting TODAY.

1.2 million Americans will receive automatic food stamps worth at least (dollar)95 starting TODAY – will you receive additional SNAP benefits?

More than a million Americans in Michigan who receive monthly food assistance benefits will receive an additional payment of at least (dollar)95 beginning today.

The state’s Department of Health and Human Services announced earlier this week that eligible Michigan residents in around 700,000 households will benefit from a surprise boost in January.

“As we face the omicron variant of COVID-19, we must continue to provide basic needs support to Michigan families,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement.

“My administration will continue to work with our federal partners to do everything possible to ensure that Michigan families can eat.”

Food stamps and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be added to Bridge Cards beginning today and continuing until the 24th.

The boost will appear as a separate payment from any existing benefits on the accounts.

For the additional benefits, there is no need to reapply.

By visiting Michigan.govMIBridges or calling 888-674-8914, recipients can check their balance.

In October of last year, SNAP benefits received a permanent increase.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) released revised nutrition guidelines for its Thrifty Food Plan (TFP), which increased the average amount of SNAP benefits received prior to the pandemic.

According to the USDA, food stamps increased by (dollar)36 per person on average per month, totaling (dollar)157 per month.

The amount sent to recipients, however, is determined by the size of the family and the state in which they live.

According to the USDA, eligible New Yorkers could receive an additional (dollar)1,440 in SNAP benefits, or an extra (dollar)120 per month.

SNAP recipients are expected to spend about 30% of their income on food.

Food stamps will be sent to eligible residents in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, and Washington.

Benefits will be distributed in California during the first ten days of each month, based on the client’s case number’s last digit.

Residents in Connecticut are currently receiving benefits, which will be delivered over the course of 22 days this month.

In Illinois, benefits are distributed according to the first letter of the recipients’ last names during the first ten days of each month.

Benefits are available in Maine from the 10th to the 14th of each month, and are distributed based on the claimant’s birthday’s last digit.

In Minnesota, food stamps can be applied for from the fourth to the thirteenth day of the month, depending on the last digit of the client’s case number.

Between the first and the twentieth of the month, Washington residents can apply for benefits.

