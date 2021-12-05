Will you get one of the’surprise stimulus’ checks worth up to (dollar)600 that are being sent out right now to people working certain jobs?

Will you get one of the’surprise stimulus’ checks worth up to (dollar)600 that are being sent out right now to people who work certain jobs?

Some Americans are receiving a BONUS stimulus check worth up to (dollar)600 just in time for the end of the year and the holiday season.

The “surprise stimulus” will only be available to eligible workers in a few industries that were particularly hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, both economically and physically.

The $600 checks are part of a $700 million program to help farmworkers and meatpackers.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the new relief effort in September.

The goal is to provide financial assistance to workers who were critical during the pandemic as well as workers who were frequently exposed to Covid-19 outbreaks, such as those working in grocery stores and factories.

During a conference call with reporters about the stimulus check update, Vilsack did give a broad outline of the plan.

The new checks, he said, are “a reflection of the critical nature of the work (the workers) performed during the pandemic.”

Employees can expect checks from stage agencies, non-profit organizations, and local governments rather than the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The money will be distributed by the Agriculture Department to the appropriate organizations.

The US Department of Agriculture has set aside (dollar)700 million to compensate employees who have incurred unexpected costs, such as having to purchase their own personal protective equipment and taking unpaid leave.

And at least (dollar)20 million of the funds will go to grocery store workers, thanks to the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.

Throughout the pandemic, the farming and food processing industries took the brunt of the strain, as they were heavily reliant on them to keep the country running.

Medical bills, vaccine-related expenses, and lost wages were also incurred by workers.

COVID-19 has killed at least 132 meatpacking workers, according to the United Food and Commercial Workers union, and at least 22,000 workers have been infected or exposed to the virus.

According to the association, which represents about 80% of the country’s beef and pork workers and 33% of poultry workers, a number of outbreaks in the industry have resulted in mass infections.

“While the rest of America could work from home,” Marc Perrone, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers union, said, “these brave men and women continued to show up for work every single day to ensure that we all had food on our tables to eat.”

“When the pandemic first hit, meatpacking plants saw some of the deadliest COVID-19 outbreaks, and there were workers who deserved our help, thanks, and support.”

