Will you get recurring (dollar)2,000 payments if you sign a petition for monthly checks?

Will you get recurring (dollar)2,000 payments if a petition for monthly checks receives 3 million signatures?

MILLIONS of Americans are demanding recurring (dollar)2,000 payments as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on their lives.

Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, recently received over 3 million signatures on a petition she started.

During the ongoing crisis, the initiative asks Congress to send (dollar)2,000 monthly payments to adults and (dollar)1,000 monthly payments to children.

Recurring payments are also known as universal basic income, and they were tested in a number of states and cities during the pandemic.

When compared to the one-time stimulus checks, this has a different effect.

Three different packages containing stimulus checks were signed into law during the pandemic.

Direct payments of (dollar)1,200 were included in the first stimulus package, while (dollar)600 were sent to Americans in the second.

As part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Act, the latest stimulus payments were sent to Americans in the amount of (dollar)1,400.

The petition states, “Many people are facing large debts from last year for things like utilities, rent, and child care.”

However, if you’re hoping for recurring monthly payments, you might have to wait a while.

At this point, a fourth stimulus payment – let alone recurring payments – seems unlikely.

The economic recovery has been strong, despite the fact that some Americans are still struggling.

Unemployment claims, for example, are at decade lows, and consumer demand is at an all-time high.

A new stimulus package would also have to pass through Senator Joe Manchin, a corporate Democrat who recently killed President Biden’s Build Back Better bill.

According to a CNBC analysis of Federal Election Commission filings, Mr. Manchin, who claims to be concerned about inflation, received 17 corporate contributions in October and 19 in November.

Because the Senate is 50-50, Vice President Kamala Harris will need all Democratic votes to break any ties.

According to the Washington Post, a smaller (dollar)68 billion stimulus package has been discussed by Democratic and Republican lawmakers, but the aid would only go to businesses that have been hit hardest by the pandemic.

Direct payments to Americans are unlikely to be included in the proposed package.

More direct payments could be made in the future in a few ways.

This could occur during the next financial crisis or if something unexpected happens during the pandemic’s remaining stages.

More shutdowns and job losses could put pressure on the White House and Congress to act and pass another stimulus package.

Despite a record number of Covid-19 cases across the country, this hasn’t happened yet.

This is due to…

