Wind turbine blades depart Chinese coastal city to US

A total of 489 wind turbine blades departed from Dafeng Port in the city of Yancheng, eastern China’s Jiangsu Province early this month for the port of Brownsville in the United States, according to the Yancheng customs.

The blades, manufactured by TPI Wind Blades Dafeng Co. Ltd., are expected to arrive on May 3. They will be used for the AMEREN-HIGH PRAIRIE project in Beaumont, which is the largest new-energy powered project the company has taken this year, with installed capacity to reach 2.2 megawatt.

The coastal city of Yancheng has seen a booming export of wind turbines since this year. The customs said 780 wind turbine blades were exported through the customs in the first quarter of 2020, up 102.6 percent year on year.

The customs has helped enterprises mitigate the impact of the epidemic on their trade by granting online approvals to facilitate the clearance process and monitoring logistics, said Ren Qiancheng, with the Yancheng customs.

Yancheng and its surrounding regions have attracted over 10 wind turbine manufacturing enterprises to set up factories.