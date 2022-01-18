Winning numbers for the Set For Life £10,000-a-month Lotto jackpot have been revealed LIVE on the National Lottery website.

THE Set For Life draw was relaunched on Monday, and one lucky winner could win £10,000 per month for the next 30 years.

Last night’s winning numbers were 04, 05, 11, 27, 35, with 07 as the Life Ball.

Meanwhile, today’s EuroMillions draw could see a lucky Brit win a staggering £55 million.

Patrick and Frances Connolly, like many lottery players, “always hoped” they would win but didn’t have high expectations.

They won £114,969,775 on the EuroMillions two years ago on New Year’s Day after playing every week for years.

When the couple from Northern Ireland’s County Armagh learned of the “life-changing” sum, they celebrated modestly with “a cup of tea and a hug.”

“I always hoped we’d win the lottery one day,” they told ITV, “but if we did, it’d just be our luck that a lot of other people would win on the same day with the same numbers.”

“I never imagined we’d win nearly £115 million in my wildest dreams.”

Roofer Jamie Heavens, then 22 years old, started his hands-on job at his father Mark’s roofing company in Dorset, near where he lives.

He stopped at Romsey Services off the M27 for fuel and a scratchard after being transferred to another job site.

“I scratched it off in a layby and was shocked to find out I’d won £1 million,” he said.

He kept it a secret from his coworkers, only telling his uncle and soon-to-be wife about it.

Despite winning big, Jamie said, “Danielle still buys me Primark jogging bottoms.”

I graft every day, so she knows I’ll filthy them up.

It’s pointless for her to get me really smart ones because they’ll just get wrecked.”

Jamie started his own company, a roadside recovery service, while his wife Danielle continues to work as a receptionist in a garage.

Diane Bate, 70, was in “total disbelief” after winning a multi-million pound lottery prize on December 12th.

“I checked my ticket using the National Lottery app early on Sunday morning when it made a strange sound,” Diane explained.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw the amount; I thought to myself,’surely that can’t be right?!’ The most I’d ever won was £100.”

“I couldn’t believe it, so I woke Michael up to double-check…”

