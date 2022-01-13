Winning Set For Life numbers REVEALED in National Lottery results LIVE, with £3.6 million Lotto jackpot up for grabs

The Set For Life draw will take place tonight, with the chance to win £10,000 per month for the next 30 years.

Brits competed for the £3.6 million lifetime jackpot in the draw, which began at 8:00 p.m.

The winning numbers for Thursday were 05, 16, 17, 21, and 43, with the Life Ball being 03.

Meanwhile, the National Lottery Lotto was held last night (Wednesday, January 12), with the Quadruple rollover valued at £9.2 million.

Unfortunately, no one won the grand prize, but it does mean that the prize will be rolled over for the FIFTH time.

After no one won the top prize in Wednesday’s draw, the “must-be-won” lottery jackpot on Saturday is worth a life-changing £12 million.

For the most up-to-date results and information, visit our Lottery live blog…

The best scratchcard to pick up, according to Oddschecker, is £500 Loaded, which has odds of 1 in 3.15.

You could win £500 for just five pounds.

Full of £500s, which also has a £500 top prize, is in second place, with the same odds.

Following closely behind is Cashword Multiplier, a game in which players scratch off letters to reveal symbols, allowing them to form complete words.

The Set For Life draw took place tonight.

The winning numbers on Thursday were 05, 16, 17, 21, and 43, with 03 as the Life Ball.

Do you think you’ve got what it takes to win?

At 8 p.m., Set For Life returns.

For the next 30 years, you could win £10k per month.

The winning numbers will be displayed in real time on this page.

Karen Dakin, 53, won the Mother’s Day lottery with numbers based on the birth of her son Callum, 14.

“In a strange way, my son has assisted in giving me the most amazing Mother’s Day gift of all time!” she exclaimed.

“I’ve always picked special numbers, including my son Callum’s date of birth – the year and the time,” she continued, “so I instantly recognized the winning numbers.”

“What an unbelievable turn of events.”

More information is available at this link.

Different countries’ winners have different deadlines for claiming their prizes.

Winners in Austria have three years to claim their prize before it is returned to the lottery and used to fund higher prizes.

Belgian lottery winners, on the other hand, have only about 140 days to claim their prize before it is returned to the Belgian National Lottery.

France and Luxembourg have the shortest amount of time to claim the jackpot.

Winners from Ireland, Portugal, and Spain each have 90 days to announce their victory to the rest of the world.

To mark the end of five months of shielding, a grandmother purchased a lottery ticket, winning £500,000.

Sue the Asthmatic

Latest News from Infosurhoy.