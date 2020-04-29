Wirecard slips again after the short seller requests the CEO’s head

BERLIN (Reuters) – Wirecard’s shares plummeted again on Wednesday when a well-known short seller called for CEO Markus Braun’s dismissal after a special audit by the German payments company was unable to review its financial statements.

Chris Hohn, head of the $ 24 billion TCI fund, said in an open letter to Wirecard’s board of directors that KPMG’s review raised questions about compliance with anti-money laundering laws and management’s knowledge of your customers.

“We believe that the supervisory board is legally obliged to intervene,” wrote Hohn in a letter addressed to Wirecard chairman Thomas Eichelmann and other members of the supervisory board.

“In our opinion, the necessary intervention is now to release the CEO from all management tasks.”

Wirecard shares, which lost 26% on Tuesday after the KPMG audit was published, lost another 9% on Wednesday.

Wirecard did not respond to emails and telephone calls asking for comments from Eichelmann and Braun.

Braun told reporters and analysts on Tuesday that the KPMG review found no incriminating evidence that Wirecard’s accounts had been tampered with and that the accounts for 2016-2018 would not be adjusted. He is the largest shareholder in the company.

Wirecard commissioned KPMG over the past year with a number of allegations by the Financial Times and other companies, including that the company had booked half of its worldwide sales and most of its profits from three obscure third-party providers.

In his letter, Hohn stated that KPMG was unable to verify the existence of $ 1 billion ($ 1.1 billion) in cash payments from third-party acquirers.

The beneficial owner of a counterparty in an Indian property deal concluded in 2015 could also not be identified, which would have been a necessary part of the due diligence.

“Wirecard operates a banking license in Europe and is strictly regulated as a payment service provider. In our opinion, the applicable laws regarding the knowledge of your customers and the fight against money laundering must be complied with,” wrote Hohn.

“This raises questions about how it is possible to comply with these regulations if Wirecard either does not know or does not disclose who its customers are.”

TCI announced a short position in Wirecard of 1.04% of the shares issued.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine. Editing by Carmel Crimmins)