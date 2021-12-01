With 47,000 people still trapped in mortgages, the official report into the nightmare is too little, too late.

With 47,000 people still enslaved by mortgages, the official report into the nightmare is too little, too late.

The Financial Conduct Authority released the findings of its review into’mortgage prisoners’ this week.

It’s been 12 years since the financial watchdog proposed more stringent guidelines for who lenders could lend to and how much they could borrow.

After five years of deliberation, the rules were finally enacted in 2014.

In the meantime, lenders took action on their own, having been badly burned during the heyday of sub-prime and self-certification mortgages.

For those who need a refresher, the worst cases were when mortgage lenders offered borrowers with no income, no job, and no assets mortgages worth 125 percent of the value of the property they were buying – and borrowers simply had to sign a form stating that they would pay it back without specifying how.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) finally published the findings of its review into “mortgage prisoners” this week, more than a decade after tens of thousands of homeowners were trapped in mortgages they couldn’t afford to pay – in some cases even if they sold the property because they were in negative equity.

According to the regulator, around 47,000 people in the UK are unable to switch to a better mortgage deal, even if switching would result in lower monthly mortgage payments.

A quarter of those have loans that have been sold on by their original lender to third parties, most commonly private equity firms, who do not have the authority to offer new mortgages or refinances.

The FCA notes that “they have loan andor borrower characteristics that are outside current lender appetite,” so none of the 47,000 mortgage prisoners can switch.

I’m encouraged by the regulator’s release of all data on these borrowers “so lenders can consider where they can adapt their lending criteria (or use the flexibility in our rules) to lend to closed book borrowers who are close to meeting their standard lending criteria at a lower rate or at a rate that allows them to fix their payments if they want to.”

The FCA even states that it is “encouraging” lenders to do so.

As I previously stated, I seek encouragement.

But it’s true.

