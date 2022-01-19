With a metal detector, I discovered a rare gold penny in a field, and it’s worth (dollar)546,000.

With a metal detector, I discovered a rare gold penny in a field, which could be worth (dollar)546,000.

A METAL DETECTOR found a rare gold coin in a field in England, and it could be worth a fortune to him.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, discovered the coin in the Devon farmlands.

However, until he posted a photo of the coin on Facebook, he had no idea about its history or value.

The man discovered that the coin was a Henry III gold penny after posting his photo on social media.

King Henry III sits on a throne and wields an orb and a scepter in this rare coin.

The coin is thought to have been minted in 1257 and is one of only eight such gold coins known to exist.

The British Museum in London, the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, and private collections hold the remaining examples.

The penny could sell for as much as (dollar)546,000 (£402,000), according to a pre-sale estimate by British auctioneer Spink andamp; Son in London.

On Sunday, January 23, the coin will be auctioned off.

“The coin was found in an unappealing field and could have easily never been recovered,” the detectorist said in a statement.

“It’s truly miraculous that it has managed to survive three-quarters of a millennium unscathed.”

“Like all the dreamers, my wish came true that day.”

I was extremely fortunate.”

The hobbyist who discovered the coin has the option of keeping or selling the Henry III gold penny under the United Kingdom’s Treasure Act of 1996.

From 1216 to 1272, Henry III, also known as Henry of Winchester, ruled England, Ireland, and Aquitaine as King of England, Lord of Ireland, and Duke of Aquitaine.

The first gold coinage was Henry’s.

The English economy had been dependent on silver coins since the Norman Conquest.

However, it was later discovered that the gold coins Henry III began circulating were financially unviable because the coin’s value was less than its gold weight.

As a result, after they were no longer in use, most of the coins were melted down.

Rare coins can be found in a variety of ways.

There are a variety of coins that are quite valuable, including nickels, dimes, half dollars, and Lincoln pennies, and you can make a lot of money with them.

However, keep in mind that you shouldn’t expect to find a (dollar)546,000 coin right away.

The first step in your search for valuable coins is to look around your house or in the neighborhood.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.