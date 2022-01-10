With a tech sell-off and rising volatility, US stocks start the day lower.

With a tech selloff and rising volatility, US stocks begin the day lower.

ANKARA (Turkey)

With the selloff in technology companies’ stocks and rising market volatility, major indices in the US stock market opened lower Monday.

At 9:35 a.m., the Dow Jones industrial average was trading at 36,050, down 180 points or 0.5 percent.

The SandP 500 index dropped 46 points, or 1%, to 4,630 a.m. EDT.

The Nasdaq fell 253 points, or 1.7 percent, to 14,680 points, as GameStop and AMC Entertainment’s stock prices fell 9 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

While Tesla’s stock dropped 4%, Twitter, Amazon, and Alphabet, the parent company of Google, all lost more than 2%.

The VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, increased by 14.2% to 21.42.

The dollar index rose 0.5 percent to 96.20, while the 10-year US Treasury note yield increased 1.7 percent to 1.799 percent.

Gold fell 0.14 percent to (dollar)1,794 per ounce, while silver fell 0.34 percent to (dollar)22.28 per ounce.

Brent crude was trading at (dollar)81.50 per barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was trading at (dollar)78.65.

Bitcoin has dropped another 4% to (dollar)39,860, while some cryptocurrencies have dropped as much as 12%.

According to data from digital asset price tracking website CoinMarketCap, the total value of the crypto market was around (dollar)1.86 trillion, with a daily loss of 4.4 percent.