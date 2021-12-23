With positive data, the US stock market opens higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 119 points.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Positive macroeconomic data pushed major US stock indexes higher on Thursday.

At 9:33 a.m., the Dow Jones industrial average had gained 119 points, or 0.33 percent, to 35,873.

The SandP 500 index was up 16, or 0.34 percent, to 4,712 a.m. EDT.

The Nasdaq gained 31 points, or 0.2%, to 15,553.

According to a report released by the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis, personal income increased by 0.4 percent in November, while personal spending increased by 0.6 percent.

According to the Labor Department, the number of Americans filing first-time unemployment claims remained unchanged at 205,000 last week, unchanged from the previous week’s revised figure.

Shortly after the opening bell, the VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, fell 1.56 percent to 18.34.

The dollar index rose 0.18 percent to 96.25, while the 10-year US Treasury note yield increased by 0.61 percent to 1.467 percent.

Gold rose 0.04 percent to (dollar)1,804 per ounce, while silver fell 0.36 percent to (dollar)22.73 per ounce.

Brent crude rose 0.15 percent to (dollar)75.37 per barrel.

The price of US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.11 percent to (dollar)72.84.