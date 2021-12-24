With record inflation, the cost of Christmas dinner in the United States has increased by more than 15%.

Fertilizer prices have risen by as much as 300 percent in some parts of the country, causing major concern among American farmers.

Due to a rise in commodity prices and record-high inflation, the cost of Christmas dinner in the United States has increased by more than 15% compared to last year.

According to Mintec, the world’s leading independent provider of global pricing data and market intelligence on food ingredients and soft commodities, US consumers will pay 15.4% more for the commodities that typically go into their Christmas dinner this year than last year.

While the commodities portion of the main meal rose 14.2% in November compared to the same month the previous year, dessert ingredient prices rose 35.8%.

According to Mintec data, prices for plant-based meals increased by 7.3 percent for consumers who are vegan or want to avoid eating meat.

Pork and turkey make up about 56% of a typical American Christmas main course, and their prices have been rising.

According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), turkey prices are up around 20% year over year.

A 16-pound turkey will set you back around (dollar)1.41 per pound, up 23% from last year.

According to USDA data, while pork and beef prices increased by 9% each year, veal and poultry prices increased by 10% and 5.5 percent, respectively, from the previous year.

According to Mintec data, the price of potatoes in the United States increased by 17.8% in November compared to the previous year, while carrot prices increased by 27.7% and turnip prices increased by 8.9%.

The American Farm Bureau Federation reports that fertilizer prices have risen by as much as 300 percent in some parts of the country, causing concern among American farmers.

Consumer prices in the United States increased 6.8% year over year in November, the largest 12-month increase since June 1982.

However, the fact that US producer prices rose 9.6% in November to their highest annual levels on record suggests that consumer prices could rise well above their 39-year high in the months ahead.

Republican rebuttal

President Joe Biden was quickly chastised by the Republican Party for the high cost of Christmas dinner and record-high inflation.

“The cost of a Christmas dinner has increased by 15.4% from last year! (hashtag)Bidenflation,” Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted on Friday.

“Americans aren’t like that.”

