With the blockade of Singapore, “essential” chip manufacturers expect fewer disruptions

By Stephen Nellis

(Reuters) – Computer chip makers are counting on fewer disruptions in their factories due to this week’s severe blockage in Singapore than on the chaos in their supply chains last month when Malaysia and the Philippines imposed vague restrictions on “essential” operations.

In the United States, chip manufacturers are considered key companies and are allowed to operate. However, given that there is no single global definition of “material,” industry leaders say their delicate supply chains have stalled as locks have varied across countries, with Malaysia and the Philippines both closing down factories and working in factories to reduce.

Chip companies hope that Singapore, where officials specifically named semiconductors as a key business, will cause less disruption. Micron Technology Inc and Applied Materials Inc told Reuters on Monday that they believe their Singapore factories may operate with worker protections. Qualcomm Inc, which acquired a chip factory in Singapore last year, declined to comment.

Earlier lockdown confusion affected manufacturers of all types of chips, from memory for laptops and Internet servers to special chips for manufacturers of respirators that are fighting the corona virus pandemic.

In Malaysia, for example, where American semiconductor companies have had facilities since the 1970s, officials only declared semiconductors essential after the first locking orders were issued on March 16.

Micron’s factories in Muar and Penang were “closed briefly” before officials there declared the chip factories essential, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra told investors last month in a conference call. He said the factories “have since been able to go back into production to a very limited extent in compliance with local regulations.”

Micron did not go into detail about how the delays affected deliveries, if any. Texas Instruments Inc, which announced last month that its factories in Malaysia and Singapore “will operate at a significantly reduced level in these two countries by mid-April,” announced that delivery dates have been adjusted for approximately 3% of the items in its product range were.

After the chip makers in Malaysia were declared indispensable, everyone had to get government approval so that their employees could get to work, which immediately “left thousands behind,” said one person who worked with chip makers to help them to help the reopening.

For decades, numerous semiconductor companies have had facilities in Malaysia where chips are packaged and tested. For example, Intel Corp opened a plant in Penang in 1977. An Intel spokeswoman said the operation in Malaysia is “still operational and meets the needs of local authorities,” but declined to comment further on whether production has been reduced. Bob Swan, Intel’s chief executive, said last month that Intel’s factories were operating with on-time delivery rates in excess of 90%.

Cypress Semiconductor manufactures highly reliable memory chips that are used in fans. These are important machines that are in short supply in many parts of the world.

When movement restrictions occurred on the Philippine island of Luzon last month, orders interrupted the operation of a Cypress facility near Manila that packs these chips, said Sonal Chandrasekharan, head of the company’s RAM chips business.

While government officials provided an exception for companies that export products, it was not immediately clear whether this applied to Cypress’s business. Cypress worked with government officials to bring a skeleton crew back to the factory and house workers nearby.

According to Chandrasekharan, there was no interruption in the delivery of ventilator chips because Cypress has alternative locations for packaging these chips that are also so common that ventilator manufacturers are likely to be able to secure them from another supplier if needed.

However, the confusion and uncertainty over whether the different parts of the sensitive semiconductor supply chain are considered essential should serve as a warning to chipmakers, Chandrasekharan said.

“Everyone has to worry about supply chain disruptions,” she said. “It is real.”

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; editing by Greg Mitchell and Edward Tobin)