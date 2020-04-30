With the coronavirus, over-graduates discover the horrors of unemployment

The economic downturn linked to the pandemic raises fears of long unemployment for those with diplomas who thought they were safe.

After more than eight months volunteering in India and graduating from an Institute of Political Studies, Ophélie * was looking for a job in France with some serenity. But by the time it lands in Paris, it is March and containment has just been announced. Ophélie returns to her parents, determined not to be shot down despite the activity restrictions that have fallen like a blanket. “When confinement started, I was hyperactive. I sent dozens of applications. Now, I hardly look at the job vacancies every day.“

One by one, Ophélie saw the offers disappear on the ad sites. All employment abroad is now excluded and its preferred sector, culture, has been badly affected by the crisis: recruitment has stalled. The deconfinement of this sector could still take months. “It took my parents a while to understand that after six years of study, recruiters don’t call me