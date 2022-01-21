With the envelope money saving challenge, we saved (dollar)10,000 in 100 days – and you can too.

The envelope money saving challenge helped us save (dollar)10,000 in 100 days, and you can too.

With the help of the envelope money-saving challenge, a savvy couple saved (dollar)10,000 in just 100 days.

If you’ve never heard of this savings challenge before, all you need is 100 envelopes to get started.

After you’ve gathered 100 envelopes, you’ll usually number them one through 100.

The couple, who shared their story on TikTok, counted by twos on their envelopes and doubled their money.

As a result, their envelopes were labeled 2,4,6,8,… up to 200.

Every day, the couple drew an envelope and stuffed it with money equal to the number written on the outside.

The couple, for example, placed (dollar)2 in envelope #2, (dollar)4 in envelope #4, and so on.

The couple was able to save more money during the 100 days by labeling the envelopes in twos.

As a result, they were able to save (dollar)10,000.

This challenge can help you reach your goal of saving money for a down payment on a house or car in a fun way.

The video, which was shared by user chanaboobie, has over 132,000 likes and nearly 1,500 comments.

If the 100-day envelope challenge isn’t for you, there are a few other challenges you can try that won’t require you to save as much money.

You could, for example, take on the 52-week challenge.

You saved (dollar)1 in the first week.

You saved (dollar)2 in the second week.

You saved (dollar)52 in week 52.

You should have (dollar)1,378 in your bank account by the end of the year.

The following one is even easier to understand.

You only need to save a dollar a day for a year.

Even though this savings challenge is only (dollar)365, it will help you develop a better long-term savings habitat.

