With the focus shifting from demand to supply issues, oil is expected to gain more than 50% in 2021.

In 2021, OPEC(plus) decisions, output disruptions due to a cold spell in Texas, storms in the Gulf of Mexico, and critical supply-demand fluctuations will all be landmarks.

After starting the year under demand pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic, oil prices increased by more than 50% in 2021, with the market shifting from demand to supply concerns by the end of the year.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, opened at (dollar)51.50 a barrel on the first trading day of the year and ended the year at (dollar)77.78 a barrel.

Brent reached (dollar)86.70 per barrel in October, at the height of the global energy crisis.

Last year, the American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), performed better, rising 53.3 percent.

Last January, WTI began trading at (dollar)48.40 per barrel and ended the year at (dollar)74.21.

The benchmark reached a high of (dollar)85.41 per barrel in October.

Decisions made by OPEC(plus) in 2021 will have an impact.

Oil prices started the year with a surprise decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC(plus), in response to concerns about low demand and the imposition of various mitigation measures in many large economies.

The OPEC group announced that Saudi Arabia would voluntarily reduce its output by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March, while Russia and Kazakhstan would increase their output by 75,000 bpd, and the rest of the group would maintain output.

Oil prices began the year at 11-month highs, with Brent hitting (dollar)55.99 and WTI at (dollar)52.24 on January 1.

The inauguration of Joe Biden as president on January 20 marked a watershed moment in US politics.

Biden promised during his election campaign that if Iran returned to “strict compliance,” the US would rejoin and expand the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

After OPEC(plus) agreed to full compliance with the group’s production cuts on February 4, Brent oil prices hit their highest level since February 2020 and began trading at over (dollar)59 a barrel.

The slow pace of vaccine campaigns, as well as concerns, had an adverse effect on prices.

